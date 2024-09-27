Fulton boys golf wins NUIC: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Eastland junior volleyball player Trixie Carroll is pictured after recording her 1000th kill on Thursday, Sept. 26 after a home win over Ashton-Franklin Center. (Photo contributed by Kelsey Thurman)

Boys golf

Fulton wins NUIC meet: The Steamers continued their roll as they tallied a 316 to win the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet. River Ridge (322) was runner-up and Forreston (333) took third. Eastland (364) was fifth and Pearl City (388) was eighth.

Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden (72) was medalist and Forreston’s Kaden Brown (75) was runner-up at Lake Carroll. Fulton’s Jacob Voss (77) was fourth, Braeden Brennan (82) was ninth and Dawson Price (85) took 12th. Forreston’s Daylen Rahn (81) was also in the Top 10, taking eighth.

Rockford Lutheran wins Big Northern Conference meet: The Crusaders tallied a 310, ahead of Rockford Christian (322) and Byron (323) as Dixon (350) took fourth. Oregon (361) was fifth and Rock Falls (389) was eighth at Timber Pointe.

Lutheran’s Joey Luna (71) was medalist as the Crusaders had five golfers in the Top 9.

Rock Falls’ Conner Porter (83) and Dixon’s Ben Oros tied for 12th. Nole Campos (84) led Oregon with a 15th-place finish.

Volleyball

Eastland 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: Eastland won 25-24, 25-9 as Trixie Carroll had 14 kills. It was also the 1000th kill for the junior in the win.

Dixon 2, Stillman Valley 0: Dixon won 25-12, 25-22 as Maddy Tichler had six kills and four blocks.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 1: Rock Falls fell 25-14, 16-25, 25-23 as Kacie Witherow had 11 kills and Miley Bickett had 23 assists.

Sterling 2, Alleman 1: The Golden Warriors (10-4-2, 4-3 Western Big 6 Conference) won their fourth straight conference match with the victory.

Milledgeville 2, Polo 1: The Missiles won 25-15, 17-25, 25-19 as Kendra Kingsby had nine kills.

Rockford Christian 2, Oregon 0: Oregon fell 25-15, 25-20 as Grace Tremble had two kills, five digs and a block.

Fulton 2, Amboy 0: The Steamers won 25-20, 25-14 as Miraya Pessman had nine kills to lead the team and Chloe Wilkin added eight more.

Pecatonica 2, Pearl City 0: Pecatonica won 25-18, 26-24.

West Carroll 2, Warren 0: WC won 25-18, 25-23 as Avery Mangler and Laikyn Lawrence had five kills each.

Boys soccer

Oregon 2, Byron 1: Steven Guardado and Cruz Hernandez each had goals in the win for the Hawks (8-7-2, 3-4).

Girls tennis

United Township 6, Newman 3: For the Comets, Kaitlyn Conderman won No. 2 singles and Elise Vander Bleek won No. 4 singles. Conderman and Vander Bleek also teamed up to sweep their No. 2 doubles match.

Dixon 3, Geneseo 2: Dixon’s Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes each won 6-0, 6-0 in singles. Arjes and Rachel Lance teamed to to win their No. 1 doubles match in straight sets.

College volleyball

Sauk Valley 3, Carl Sandburg 2: The Skyhawks won 27-29, 25-21, 19-25, 25-8, 17-15 to improve to 18-4 and 6-0 in the Arrowhead Conference. Lacey Eissens had 27 kills and Kenna Wubbenna added 15. Denali Stonitsch had 36 assists and Ava Wight had 31 digs.