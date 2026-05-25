Arts Grants Support 11 Local Programs in Spring Funding Round

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund distributed $13,931.47 in grants to 11 arts and cultural organizations this spring, supporting everything from summer theater camps to art therapy programs for brain injury survivors. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley )

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund distributed $13,931.47 in grants to 11 arts and cultural organizations this spring, supporting everything from summer theater camps to art therapy programs for brain injury survivors.

The grants represent the fund’s competitive spring session, when a panel of evaluators scores applications using a standardized rubric. The recipients span the region and include established theaters, community libraries, and specialized wellness programs.

Among the spring recipients:

The Nell’s Woodland Foundation received the largest grant, $2,800, for materials and supplies supporting an art mentorship program. The Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse received $1,831.97 for a six-month art therapy program, while the Arukah Institute of Healing got $407 to launch an Art for Wellness initiative.

Theater and performance groups also benefited. The Community Players of Streator received $1,750 for their production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Princeton Theater Group’s Festival 56 got $1,500 for a summer theater arts camp, and Stage 212, Inc. received the same amount for their annual children’s theater production. The Ottawa Concert Association received $500 toward ongoing concert performances.

Youth and educational programs rounded out the awards. Camp Tuckabatchee received $2,000 for summer camp arts and crafts supplies. The Ladd Public Library District got $142.50 for its Summer Reading Challenge program. NCI ArtWorks received $400 for a series of art exhibitions. The Ottawa Center for the Arts received $1,500 to support a vocal performance based on the life of Edith Piaf.

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is a component fund of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, with additional support from the Illinois Arts Council.