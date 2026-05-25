Minooka High names Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Minooka Community High School has named Chloe Juskiewicz valedictorian and Zoey Gawthorp salutatorian of the Class of 2026.

Juskiewicz, daughter of Timothy and Susan Juskiewicz of Minooka, will attend Liberty University in Virginia in the fall and major in supply chain management.

Juskiewicz credits MCHS for its community and the range of activities available. “The community it brought and the many activities and sports to participate in or watch throughout the school year” shaped her high school experience, she said.

Chloe Juskiewicz, Minooka Community High School valedictorian, Class of 2026. Juskiewicz will attend Liberty University in Virginia and major in supply chain management. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Her advice to incoming freshmen: “Always try on your school work. A good work ethic can take you farther than you might think.”

Gawthorp, daughter of Kevin and Kelly Gawthorp of Minooka, will attend Augustana College and major in biology. She’s considering genetic studies or bioengineering after college.

Gawthorp credits extracurricular activities—swim team, theater, and clubs—with shaping who she is. “I’m extremely grateful to everyone who helped make my time here as great as it could possibly be,” she said.

Zoey Gawthorp, Minooka Community High School salutatorian, Class of 2026. Gawthorp will attend Augustana College and major in biology. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Her advice to incoming freshmen: “Join that club you’re interested in or that sport you’ve always wanted to try. Now is the time for you to discover what you’re interested in and what you’re passionate about.”

Both addressed over 700 graduates during the Class of 2026 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17, at Central Campus Stadium.