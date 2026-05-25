Five recruits honored with military startup grants

Field of Interest Fund awarded five recruits; Weston Heersink, Devin Steil and Sarah Ruiz from St. Bede Academy; Braydyn Krust from Princeton High School; and Maddox Moore and Jacob Bolin from Bureau Valley High School. (Photo provided by Starved Rock Community Foundation)

Five graduating seniors from Bureau County high schools who have enlisted in the military were recognized this May during commencement activities and presented with financial support to help cover the cost of required military gear.

The Support Our Soldiers Field of Interest Fund, newly established with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, awarded grants to help each recruit purchase items on their military-issued packing list — expenses that typically range from $200 to $300.

The five recipients are Weston Heersink, Devin Steil and Sarah Ruiz from St. Bede Academy; Braydyn Krust from Princeton High School; and Maddox Moore and Jacob Bolin from Bureau Valley High School.

The fund was created by Scott Underwood, co-chairman of Flags of Freedom, and Rodney and Terry Johnson, all of Princeton.

Currently, the fund is limited to Bureau County students, but the founders are enthusiastic about expanding to other high schools in the region as the fund grows.

The Support Our Soldiers Field of Interest Fund accepts donations through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation website at srccf.org or by mail to 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa.

For more information, call 815-252-2906.