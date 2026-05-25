Family in deadly Wonder Lake house explosion sues Nicor

Authorities look for the cause of a home explosion on Monday, May 18, 2026, in 7400 block of Birch Drive, in Wonder Lake, after the Sunday evening explosion. One resident of a home was killed and two others have been taken to the hospital. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The family of Sandra Patnaude, killed when her Wonder Lake house exploded on May 17, filed a lawsuit Friday against utility company Nicor Gas.

According to the suit, filed in McHenry County court, Nicor “inadequately responded to complaints of leaking natural gas at or near the property,” before the before the 7:50 p.m. explosion and subsequent fire at the Birch Drive home, in addition to other allegations.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 A worker checks for gas leaks near the site of a home explosion on Monday, May 18, 2026, in 7400 block of Birch Drive, in Wonder Lake, after the Sunday evening explosion. One resident of a home was killed and two others have been taken to the hospital. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The suit asks for findings of personal injury to Sandra Patnaude and her wrongful death, and for the personal injury of her husband, Dean Patnaude, who was severely hurt in the explosion and fire.

He “sustained severe and permanent injuries, both externally and internally” and has “suffered great pain and anguish, both in mind and body, and will in the future continue to suffer ... great disabilities and an inability to enjoy a normal life,” the lawsuit states. It added he will “be liable for large sums of money for medical care and services.”

Their son, Andrew Patnaude, was not mentioned in the lawsuit, which seeks a judgment in excess of of $50,000 for each of the counts. Andrew Patnaude was also injured in the explosion, according to officials, as well as family friends who set up two GoFundMe accounts for the family.

Helping the Patnaude Family Recover and Heal was created by Janson Cynowa of Wonder Lake. Help the Patnaude Family Recover was created by Ryen Austin of Crystal Lake. Both can be found at gofundme.com.

In the filing, the suit does not say if they family had made a complaint about a potential gas leak prior to the explosion.

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Chief Matt Yegge said Monday the final report from investigators is not yet completed.

The McHenry County coroner has not officially identified Sandra Patnaude as the person who was killed, but she has been identified by family and friends. According to the coroner’s office, officials will need to use either dental records or DNA to verify identity.

Emails sent Monday to a Nicor spokesperson and the Patnaude’s attorney, Brad Balke, were not immediately returned.