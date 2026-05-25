Fire damages vacant Fox River Grove home Friday

No one was injured Friday night in a Fox River Grove fire at a home that was vacant and being renovated.

The Fox River Grove Fire Protection District was called at 11:52 a.m. for the blaze on Victoria Drive, Lt. Nicholas Schaefer said. On arrival, crews found a three-season porch at the back of the home engulfed in flames, he said.

Much of the damage was contained to the exterior of the home. Small propane tanks that were being stored nearby also popped from the heat, Schaefer said.

The fire was knocked down in about a half-hour, and crews remained on scene checking for hot spots until about 2 a.m., Schaefer said.

A damage estimate was not available and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.