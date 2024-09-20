Dixon’s Reese Dambman cards 47 to earn medalist honors: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Steven Guardado (10) charges onto the ball against Hinckley-Big Rock during Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 action at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Volleyball

Oregon 2, Winnebago 0: Oregon won 25-15, 25-22 as Grace Tremble led the team with four kills. Emma Eckerd also had seven assists, six digs and two aces.

Sterling 2, United Township 0: The Golden Warriors (8-4-2, 2-3 Western Big 6) won their second conference match of the week after the road win.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, United 0: The Panthers won 25-20, 25-19 as Lauren Abbot (11 kills) and Ashlyn Johnson (10 kills, seven digs) led the team in kills. Kaylee Keegan had seven digs and 28 assists.

Pearl City 2, Dakota 1: PC won 25-23, 20-25, 25-18.

Durand 2, Forreston 0: Durand won 25-13, 25-19. Jaiden Schneiderman and Bree Schneiderman each led Forreston with seven kills.

Scales Mound 2, West Carroll 0: The Thunder lost 25-23, 25-11 as Aubrey Wurster led West Carroll with three kills.

Boys golf

Sterling 166, Freeport 182: Sterling’s Bryce Hartman shot a 2-under 34 to earn medalist at Emerald Hill. Mason Hubbard was runner-up with a 41.

Amboy 206, Polo 219: Amboy’s Carson Barlow and Polo’s Jackson Willis shared medalist honors after shooting 49s at Silver Ridge.

Ridgewood 158, West Carroll 213: Ridgewood’s Matt Maher earned medalist at Sandburr Run with a 38. Thomas Krontz (45) and Max Knuth (47) led the Thunder.

Rockford Lutheran 188, Oregon 162: Lutheran’s Owen Anderson earned medalist with a 37 at Silver Ridge. Jackson Messenger’s 39 was good for runner-up for Oregon (9-7, 4-5).

Rockford Christian 166, Rock Falls 195: Conner Porter’s 45 led the Rockets (6-9) in the dual loss on the road.

Girls golf

Byron 207, Dixon 212: Reese Dambman earned medalist with a 47 for Dixon at Timber Creek. Zoey Williams was also runner-up with a 50.

Ridgewood 182, West Carroll 230: Ridgewood’s Gracie Russell earned medalist with a 39 at Sandburr Run. Corinne Krontz and Caitlyn Stingley led West Carroll with a pair of 55s, Riley Runions had a 58 and Emma Randecker shot a 62. It was WC’s best team score of the season so far.

Princeton 201, E-P 201, Sterling 208: Isabella Johnston earned medalist with a 45 for the Panthers and Emily Schwingle’s 46 led Sterling in the triangular.

Boys soccer

Oregon 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: Steven Guardado had two goals and Danny Chisamore had another in the win. Aiden Hammer and Eduardo Garcia had assists for Oregon (5-6-2, 2-3).

Girls tennis

Sycamore 5, Sterling 2: Ellie Aitken and Fareeda Alkhalaf won their singles matches in straight sets in the dual loss on the road.