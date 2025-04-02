Incumbents unseated in Sterling, Rock Falls council races

STERLING – Sterling and Rock Falls’ city councils both will see a change in their lineup after Tuesday’s consolidated election unseated one incumbent on each council.

Sterling City Council

According to unofficial election results, Jim Wise has been reelected to his seat, while newcomer Allen Przysucha was elected to the council by unseating Alderwoman Kaitlyn Ekquist.

There are 9,487 registered voters residing in Sterling. With 1,268 votes cast, voter turnout stood at 13.4%. Of the 1,268 ballots cast, Przysucha received 579 votes, Wise garnered 569, Ekquist received 490 and newcomer Ryan Nares tallied 465.

Przysucha currently serves on the Sterling planning commission and as a youth committee member for Sterling Township. He also is a board member at United Way of Whiteside County and is a member of the Sterling Noon Rotary Club.

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” Przysucha told Shaw Local. “I’m looking forward to continuing to give back to Sterling and do whatever I can to keep the city rolling in the direction it’s rolling. I think there’s nothing but good things ahead.”

Wise was first elected to the council in 2017 and was reelected in 2021 to serve his current four-year term.

“I am grateful for the support of the voters and the good people of our community who reelected me to serve as alderman at large,” Wise told Shaw Local. “I look forward to working with Allen and my fellow council members to do great things for our community.”

Rock Falls City Council

Marshall Doane was elected Tuesday to the 2nd Ward seat that has been held by Brian Snow for the past 20 years, according to unofficial election results.

Doane received 92 votes to Snow’s 67, according to those results. A total of 1,310 registered voters live in Rock Falls’ 2nd Ward, where a total of 162 ballots were cast, making for a 12.4% voter turnout.

“I’m truly honored by the trust that my constituents placed in me,” Doane told Shaw Local. “After knocking on over 500 doors and having many more conversations, they made one thing clear: They are ready for leadership that listens and real progress. I won this election on a platform of honesty, principals and doing what has to be done, but this election wasn’t about politics to me. It was about the people. The old ways had their chances, but tonight the people of Rock Falls chose proven results. I’m ready to bring these ideas and relationships I’ve built for over three years to the table. There’s a vibrant downtown ready to thrive. Let’s get to work, Rock Falls.”

Doane previously served as a 4th Ward alderman. He ran for a four-year 4th Ward seat in 2021 against Violet Sobottka; when he lost that election, he was appointed to a two-year term as the second 4th Ward representative alongside Sobottka. He resigned in 2022 after purchasing a home outside 4th Ward boundaries, Doane said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Doane has lived in Rock Falls almost his entire life and works as a logistics coordinator with Riverside Logistics in Sterling. He also owns his own business, Phoenix Wicks Candle Co.

Snow was first elected to his 2nd Ward seat in 2005 and was reelected four times.

Steven Dowd was elected to the 3rd Ward seat with 99 votes, beating out Mary McNeil, who had 51 votes, and Austin Zink, who received 46.

Sterling School District 5 Board

Longtime school board members Julie Aitken and Savannah Mussington retained their seats against newcomer Tyler Holesinger.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received from our community, and I want to acknowledge that these results are still unofficial,” Mussington told Shaw Local. “I remain committed to the continued excellence and impact that Sterling public schools brings to our students, families and educators who make our community so special.”

Aitken claimed 1,428 votes. Mussington garnered 937 votes, leaving Holesinger trailing close behind with 898 votes.