Fulton girls win Newman invite: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls track & field

Fulton wins Newman invite: The Steamers tallied 98 points to top the 12-team field at the Rosenberry Classic as Princeton (72) was second and Newman (47) was third. Area individual winners included Newman’s Elaina Allen in the 60-meter dash (7.96) and 200 (27.00), Ella Ford in the high jump (1.58 meters); Fulton’s Kylie Smither in the shot put (11.40m) and Miraya Pessman in the long jump (4.99m); and Erie-Prophetstown’s Gracelyn Abell in the pole vault (2.84m).

In relay action, Fulton’s Brooklyn Thoms, Paige Cramer, Haley Smither and Miraya Pessman won the 4x200 (1:51.39); and Thoms, Terrock-Hayton, Peighton Stretto and Jessa Read won the 4x400 (4.23.95).

Boys track & field

Morrison second at Newman invite: The Mustangs tallied 70 points to take second to Kewanee (88) at Tuesday’s Rosenberry Classic. Individual winners for Morrison were Levi Milder in the 60 (7.09) and 200 (22.89); and Rylan Alvarado in the long jump (6.41m).

Amboy’s Joel Billhorn won the 400 (53.00); Newman’s Wyatt Widolff won the 800 (2:01.81); E-P’s Nathan Punke won the pole vault (3.50m).

In relay action, Morrison’s Alvarado, Levi Milder, Zach Milder and Colton Bielema won the 4x200 (1:37.52).