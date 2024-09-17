Bridge replacements to begin in Lee County Sept. 23

DIXON — Construction of two bridges carrying Town Hall Road and Melugins Grove Road over a ditch along the south side of U.S. 30 in Lee County will begin Monday, Sept. 23. Both bridges are located a mile west of Illinois 251.

Work will demolish and replace the bridges. Both roads will be closed south of U.S. 30 and will have a marked detour during the project. Access to homes will be maintained during the $3.7 million project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with minor items to be completed in 2025.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.