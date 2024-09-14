Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties

Lee County

Quit claim deeds

Carolyn A. McCarter to Carolyn A. McCarter, Mary Beth McCarter and Brian Story, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Darlene D. Lewis to Darlene Diane Lewis and Raymond John Aleman, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Steven M. Becker and Karen S. Becker to Steven M. Becker and Karen S. Becker, six parcels in May Township, 344 Rockyford Road, Amboy, and 252 Rockyford Road, Amboy, $0.

Judy I. Novotny and Heather Hermes to Heather Hermes, 412 Boardman Place, Dixon, $0.

Cynthia G. Badame to Ann Thornton and Shirley D. Thornton, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Caroline E. Burkitt and Caroline E. Arnould to Caroline E. Arnould and Adam M. Arnould, 616 Timber Creek Road, Dixon, $0.

Juanita Madrigal and Christopher Garcia to Juanita Madrigal, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Elle B. Koerner and Elle B. Rhodes to Elle B. Koerner, Elle B. Rhodes and Jonathan M. Rhodes, 601 High St., Dixon, $0.

Robin L. Vancil to Jennifer L. Swanson and Rudy A. Swanson, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Merrille Martinez, trustee, and Merrille Martinez Living Trust to Cassandra S. Gutierrez, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Rich Strub to Rick and Lucy Strub, 1220 Beech Dr., Dixon, $0.

Charles T. Sakowicz, Aubrey M. Lovett and Aubrey M. Sakowicz to Aubrey Marilyn Lovett, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Charles T. Sakowicz, Aubrey M. Lovett and Aubrey M. Sakowicz to Aubrey Marilyn Lovett, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Tonja Mennen to Laurie Picha, one parcel in May Township, $12,000.

Trustee deeds

Steven M. Becker, trustee, and Steven M. Becker Trust to Steven M. Becker and Karen S. Becker, $0.

Michael A. Schuler, trustee, and Charles W. Schuler Trust to Michael A. Schuler, trustee, and Schuler Revocable Trust, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

Luanne F. Urban, trustee, Stanley C. Urban Living Trust, Luanne F. Urban Living Trust and Stanley C. Urban Family Trust to Luanne F. Urban, trustee, Luanne F. Urban Survivors Trust, Stanley C. Urban Living Trust and Luanne F. Urban Living Trust, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Executors deeds

Ann Thornton and Shirley D. Thornton to Elizabeth Orozco, Montano Orozco, Maribel Orozco and Elizabeth Orozco Montano, one parcel in Sublette Township, $11,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Vincent M. Center to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 819 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Deeds

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series Sh1 to Elizabeth M. Acevedo, 321 Depot Ave., Dixon, $45,000.

Deeds in trust

Michele C. Ippolito and Vincent J. Ippolito Sr. to Vincent J. Ippolito Sr., trustee, Vincent J. Ippolito Sr. Revocable Living Trust, Michele C. Ippolito, trustee, and Michele C. Ippolito Revocable Living Trust, 523 Penrose Road, Dixon, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Thomas P. Burke and Carol S. Burke to Thomas P. Burke Jr. and Casey B. Burke, 1632 Rockview Road, Dixon, $0.

Lease agreements

Life Yoyage LLC Series 1, Peter W. Nichols, Henry W. Nichols, Nancy A. Nichols, Nancy N. Fritts, Peter W. Nichols, co-trustee, and Nancy E. Warner Trust to Deriva Energy Solar LLC, 815 Renner Road, Dixon, one parcel in South Dixon Township and 1290 Dutch Road, Dixon, $0.

Richard A. Humphrey Sr. to The Towers LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

Mary Lahman Sollenberger to Agalinas Solar IL 2 LLC, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Michael S. Guilfoyle, Nancy Cusik, Gretchen Hagen, trustee, Michael S. Guilfoyle, trustee, Michael S. Guilfoyle Revocable Trust and Gretchen Hagen Revocable Trust to Steward Creek Solar LLC, 1741 Paw Paw Road, Steward, $0.

Administrators deeds

Patricia A. Sweet and David Nolte to Thomas D. Murray, trustee, and Dark Land Trust No. 1, 514 E. Fellows St., Dixon, $60,000.

Ogle County

Trustee deeds

Sharon R. Anderson, trustee, and Walter P. & Rose Mary Howald Family Trust to the village of Forreston, 402 S. Oak Ave., Forreston, and one parcel in Forreston Township, $80,000.

Ernest Davis Jordal, trustee, Davis Jordal, trustee, and Ernest & Elds Mae Jordal Revocable Living Trust to Jacqueline Richardson, 1241 Tilton Park Dr., Rochelle, $217,000.

Dawn Groenewold, trustee, and Gregory G. Groenewold Trust 1 to Guy G. Groenewold, trustee, and Guy G. Groenewold Trust, two parcels in Forreston Township, $0.

Dawn Groenewold, trustee, and Gregory G. Groenewold Trust 1 to Guy G. Groenewold, trustee, and Guy G. Groenewold Trust, 6820 W. Illinois Route 72, Leaf River, and one parcel in Maryland Township, $0.

Dawn Groenewold, trustee, and Gregory G. Groenewold Trust 1 to Guy G. Groenewold, trustee, and Guy G. Groenewold Trust, one parcel in Maryland Township, $0.

Dennis R. Schumacher, trustee, to Dennis R. Schumacher Trust 8101 and Pine Properties LLC, 3857 S. Delaware St., Dixon, $162,900.

Nicole S. Considine, trustee, Sean R. Consideine, trustee, and Nicole S. Considine Trust to Ethan W. Roberts and Rachel E. Roberts, 2809 E. Water Road, Byron, $150,000.

Deeds in trust

Keith R. Ruter and Karen S. Ruter to Karen S. Ruter, trustee, and Karen S. Ruter General Trust, 304 S. Oak Ave., Forreston, 5500 Freeport Road, Forreston, and one parcel in Brookville Township, $0.

Tomasa Cadiz to Tomasa Cadiz, trustee, and Tomasa Cadiz Living Trust, 204 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $0.

Keith F. Erhart and Louise M. Erhart to Keith F. Erhart, trustee, Louise M. Erhart, trustee, and Keith F. & Louise M. Erhart Revocable Deceased Trust, 6906 W. Haldane Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

James A. Walker and Tina M. Walker to James A. Walker, trustee, Tina M. Walker, trustee, and James A. & Tina M. Walker Joint Revocable Trust, 316 S. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Marilyn R. Overby to Elizabeth A. Overby and Kathleen S. Peterson, 1162 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $0.

H. Wayne Lewis and Susan M. Lewis to H. Wayne Lewis, trustee, Susan M. Lewis, trustee, and Lewis Family Trust, 499 E. Montague Road, Winnebago, and one parcel in Byron Township, $0.

Administrators deeds

Estate of Darren Smith and Darren Smith, deceased by administrator, to Rilee M. Smith, 1102 Illinois St., Davis Junction, $0.

Correction deeds

John B. Roe IV and Irene M. Rose to Stephen D. Gabriel and Lisa A. Gabriel, 8107 S. Main St., Dixon, $0.

Whiteside County

Quit claim deeds

Elizabeth A. Stauffer to Elizabeth A. Stauffer Trust, 2713 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Judy A. Rossner to Judy A. Rossner Trust, 1011 E. 19th St., Sterling, $0.

Ann M. Seaworth to Tyler J. Hernandez, 607 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Executors deeds

Verda E. Renner Estate to Gary L. Lewison Trust and Nancy Jo Lewison Trust, 1302 Mineral Spring Road, Sterling, $299,000.

Jeanne L. Hovey Estate to Jennifer M. Hovey, 7551 Pryor Road, Albany, $20,000.

Deeds

Geoffrey A. Wing and Julie M. Wing to Geoffrey A. Wing, trustee, Julie M. Wing, trustee, GAW Trust and JMW Trust, 9902 E. 35th St., Sterling, $0.

Julie Sutton to Neale Nicole Sutton Cotta, trustee, and Julie Sutton Trust, 2202 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County clerk to Oak Street Properties LLC, 302 14th Ave., Sterling, $0.

