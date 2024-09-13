Pessman’s eight kills lead Fulton in win over Missiles: Sauk Valley roundup for Sept. 12

Volleyball

Fulton 2, Milledgeville 0: The Steamers picked up the road win, 25-19, 25-21 as Miraya Pessman’s eight kills were a match high. Kendra Kingsby had seven kills for the Missiles (3-2, 0-2 NUIC South).

Quincy 2, Sterling 1: The Golden Warriors (6-4-2) fell to 0-3 in the Western Big 6 after a 26-24, 20-25, 25-19 road loss. Carley Sullivan led the team with 11 kills.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Princeton 0: Lauren Abbott led the Panthers with three aces and seven kills in the Three Rivers East win. Jamie Neumiller (one ace) also had seven kills and Kaylee Keegan (two aces) had 24 assists.

Rock Falls 2, Winnebago 0: Kacie Witherow had eight kills and five digs as the Rockets won 25-21, 25-16.

Galena 2, West Carroll 0: Galena won, 25-9, 25-12.

East Dubuque 2, Forreston 0: Forreston was edged, 27-25, 25-23 as Jaiden Schneiderman tallied 17 kills and three aces and Ennen Ferris had 23 assists. Hannah Vinnedge added 13 digs, one ace and a block.

Boys golf

Sterling 168, United Township 226: Sterling’s Mason Hubbard (37) earned medalist at Emerald Hill in the dual win. Bryce Hartman (41), Nick Capp (46) and Eli Penne (44) also scored for the Golden Warriors. Abram Roman (52) led UT.

Dixon 170, Oregon 184: Dixon’s Ben Oros earned medalist with a 38 at Silver Ridge and Max Kitzman (40) was runner-up.

River Ridge-Scales Mound 165, West Carroll 246: Thomas Krontz led WC with a 52 in the dual loss at Eagle Ridge. “A rough night on a tough course, but we’ll bounce back and get back at it again next week,” said coach Joe Meade. Camden Flack (39) was medalist.

Forreston 168, Rochelle 171: Forreston’s Kaden Brown tied Rochelle’s Alex Dyer with a 37 for co-medalist honors.

Girls golf

Oregon 198, Dixon 209: Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt (43) earned medalist to help the Hawks to a dual win. Reese Dambman’s 46 led Dixon.

River Ridge-Scales Mound 265, West Carroll 306: WC’s Corinne Krontz and Riley Runions each shot 66 in the dual loss. Sarah Winter’s 42 earned medalist at Eagle Ridge.