Two incumbents will seek reelection to Sterling City Council

STERLING — Sterling residents will vote in the upcoming 2025 consolidated election to elect two aldermen at large who will serve on the Sterling City Council for the next four years.

The terms of Alderwoman Kaitlyn Ekquist and Alderman Jim Wise end on April 30, 2025. Both are planning to run for re-election, Ekquist and Wise told Shaw Local.

Three people aside from Ekquist and Wise have picked up candidate packets for the open positions, but “we won’t know who’s running until they turn in the petitions,” City Clerk Teri Sathoff said in an interview with Shaw Local.

To be placed on the ballot, candidates must file their papers at the city clerk’s office between Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sathoff said.

If five or more candidates file for a single position, their names will be placed on the ballot for the consolidated primary election on Feb. 25, 2025. If there is no primary, the candidates’ names will be placed on the ballot for the consolidated election that will be April 1, 2025, according to the candidate packet.

Alderwoman At Large Kaitlyn Ekquist is running for reelection in 2025. Her term will end on April 30, 2025. She was first elected in 2021.

Alderwoman Kaitlyn Ekquist

Ekquist, a 2011 Sterling High School graduate, earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Full Sail University and has worked at UOI Boutique in Sterling for over 8 years, according to her biography on the city of Sterling’s website.

She was elected to her first term in 2021. In an interview with Shaw Local, Ekquist highlighted the city’s “immense progress” on its riverfront redevelopment project, recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic and its support of Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program as positive experiences during her four-year term.

Ekquist served on the council’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds Committee, which makes recommendations for how to best distribute the federal dollars awarded to communities to aid in public health and economic recovery following the pandemic.

She proposed to allocate $30,000 to the Whiteside County Healthier Communities Partnership’s truancy program in 2022. The program was intended to help students in Sterling Public Schools who had trouble getting to school, which became a growing problem after schools returned to in-person learning. That funding helped over 115 families in the city of Sterling, Ekquist said.

Ekquist also proposed to allocate $25,000 to SVCC’s Impact Program in 2023.

“I’m a very huge advocate for the program,” she said.

The program allows eligible students, who graduate within Sauk’s district, the chance to earn their tuition and fees while in high school by completing community service.

If elected for another term, Ekquist plans to focus on developing quality affordable housing in the community, increasing the city’s walkability and continuing work on the city’s riverfront redevelopment, she said.

Alderman At Large Jim Wise is running for reelection in 2025. His second term on the council will end April 30, 2025. (Photo provided by Jim Wise)

Alderman Jim Wise

Wise has served on the council since May 1, 2017. It’s been “a great experience working to help the people of Sterling,” Wise said in an interview with Shaw Local.

During that time, the city “worked really hard on the redevelopment of the riverfront,” he said.

The city’s plans for the over $300 million Riverfront Reimagined Project really started kicking off in 2022 with dozens of riverfront commission meetings, community workshops, market studies and design plans. The project is aimed at redeveloping former factory sites along the Rock River into useable spaces. Most recently, the city has been moving forward with its plans for the 12,000-square-foot riverfront park at the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Mill site, which is projected to be completed in spring 2025.

If elected for another term, Wise plans to shift focus and get “back to the basics.” He would place a larger focus on street rehabilitation, fighting crime and finding solutions to Sterling’s lack of affordable housing, Wise said.

Basically, “doing more of what the people want from us” to improve the quality of life for the people of Sterling, he said.

Wise was born and raised in Sterling. He graduated from Sterling High School and attended SVCC before earning his bachelor’s degree at Western Illinois University. He’s also earned his Master of Public Administration and Master of Business Administration at South University, according to his biography on the city of Sterling’s website.

Candidate Information

Sterling residents who wish to run for office can pick up an election packet at the city clerk’s office, 212 Third Ave., Sathoff said.

To run, candidates must turn in a notarized petition with 15 signatures endorsing the candidate, a statement of candidacy and a receipt as proof of filing a statement of economic interest with the Whiteside County Clerk’s Office, according to the packet.

For information visit https://www.sterling-il.gov/ or call 815-632-6621.