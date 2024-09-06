2024 Sauk Valley Media girls cross country preview capsules

Rock Falls' Ariel Hernandez leads runners at the Big Northern Conference meet at Oregon Park West last season. She finished first in the event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Coach: Bob Benck

Returning runner: Leah House, so.

Key newcomer: Gemma Moore, so.

Worth noting: House was 35th (26:04.47) in the Three Rivers Meet and 48th in the Bureau Valley Regional with a time of 25:41.20.

Coach: Simon Thorpe (5th season)

Key returners: Daniela Lovett, jr.; Olivia Arduini, jr.; Kate Boss, jr.;

Worth noting: Dixon was second at the regional and ninth at the sectional last season; Lovett was 42nd at the sectional meet in 20:23. … Junior Kamryn Rogers led the team with a 5th-place finish in 20:13 at the Sycamore invite on Sept. 3

Coach: Kim Haverland

Varsity runners: Leslie Mayne, jr.; Deyanise Nieves, jr.; Violet Diehl, jr.; Arianna Bush, jr.;

Key varsity newcomers: Adelle Wilkinson, fr.; Harper Urish, fr.; Kensley Bashaw, fr.

Worth noting: Mayne (24:39) and Nieves (24:47) finished 28th and 29th at the Rock Falls invite on Aug. 28. … All four returners ran at the sectional last season.

Coach: Elizabeth Green (12th season)

Returning varsity: Chloe Slock, sr.; Alana Little, so.; Sarah Link, so.; Jessie DeNeve, so.; Taylor Robshaw, so.

Key varsity newcomers: Gracelyn Abell, sr.; Jennica Norman, fr.

Worth noting: Last season was either school’s first time sending a team to state cross country. Link was the team’s top runner and placed 59th (18:55.91). She also owns the school record.

Coach: Tony Hardin (5th season)

Returning varsity: Ramsie Grenoble, sr; Regan Grenoble, sr; Courtney Davis, sr; Avalyn Henry, jr; Olivia Loppnow, jr

Key varsity newcomers: Hayden Harvey, jr; Ella Gonzalez, fr; Aubrey Herndon, fr; Zandra Vock, fr.

Worth noting: The team placed second as a team at the NUIC meet. “Our strength will come in our pack,” Hardin said. “If they can stick together, they will get stronger and stronger.”

Coach: Chad Brackemeyer (9th season)

Returning varsity: Emma Christin, jr.

Key varsity newcomers: Sidney Fuller, so.

Worth noting: “I’m excited to see the athletes put in the hard work and chase after their goals,” Brackemeyer said

Coach: Gabe Poser (4th season)

Returning varsity: Ella Dannhorn, sr.; Lorelai Dannhorn, soph.; Abbie Ludwig, jr.; Arianna Chapa, soph.; Val Davis, sr.

Key varsity newcomers: Christine Ramirez, fr.; Jillian Hammer, fr.; and Madeline Rogers, fr.; Melanie Carrillo, fr.

Worth noting: “I think if we have the right training, everyone stays healthy, and we maintain the right attitudes, our girls might have a chance of qualifying to state as a team for the first time since 2011,” Poser said.

Coach: Mark Truesdell (21st season)

Varsity runners: Brenna Burlack, jr.; Abby Cochran, so.; Ariel Hernandez, sr.; Emma Peterson, jr.; Gracie Peterson, jr.; Kat Scott, jr.; Amy Finney, fr; Lyndsey Hollowell, fr.

Worth noting: Hernandez is a returning state qualifier. ... Scott led the team with a 20:32 and finished seventh at the Rocket Run.

Coach: Megan Grady (4th season)

Returning varsity: Delia Block, jr.; Laney Zuithoff, jr.; Jaz’Mya Castaneda, so.

Key varsity newcomers: Lillian Hauck, fr.

Worth noting: Sterling won a regional title and qualified for state for the first time since 2003 last season, finishing 24th in Class 2A. Block, Castaneda and Zuithoff all ran at state. Coach Grady says the team has a large group of freshmen out. “We had a consistent turnout for summer conditioning and the team has been working hard in practice,” she said. “I am excited to see who will fill in the gaps of those we have graduated.”

Coach: Chris McDermott (3rd season)

Returning varsity: Elise Legel, sr.;

Key varsity newcomers: Charley Turnbaugh, fr.

Worth noting: “(Legel’s) practices have really shown an increase in speed,” coach McDermott said. “I feel that she could potentially start off with a PR.”