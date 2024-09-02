September 02, 2024
Property taxes due Sept. 10 in Ogle County

OREGONOgle County Collector Tiffany O’Brien is reminding property owners that the second installment of their property tax bill is due Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Payment methods include cash, check (payable to Ogle County Collector) or credit card. In-person payments can be made at the Treasurer’s office located in the old Courthouse at 105 S. Fifth St. in Oregon or at any bank in Ogle County. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

O’Brien’s office is also offering the option of online payments. You may get to this site by going to www.oglecountyil.gov and then selecting the Treasurer’s department. Choose the Online Tax Payments link and click the Pay Now button.

