Girls swimming preview: A look at the 2024 season across the Sauk Valley area

Coach: Tracy Henson (2nd season)

Returning varsity: Kiera Airy, sr.; Paige LaShelle, jr., Mara Airy, soph.; Ally Richards, so.

Impact newcomers: KJ Sweitzer, so.; Jade Arias, fr.; Ella Balk, fr; Finley Steele, fr.; Gabbi Stichter, fr.; Leah Swanson, fr.

Worth noting: Coach Henson said the team doubled its roster this season and can field enough swimmers to compete in each event at meets, other than diving. “They are bonding well as a team,” she said. “The girls are working hard, have good attitudes and are really coachable.”

The team will need to get into swimming shape, as it does not have year-round swimmers. Kiera Airy, the lone senior, looks to be Morrison’s leader and top swimmer.

In the opening meet of the season Wednesday, Sterling beat Morrison 96-56. Morrison’s Paige LaShelle, Ally Richards, Finley Steele and Mara Ary won the 200 medley relay in 2:26.06.

Morrison swim coach Chelsea Brewer works Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at Morrison High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Karina Austin (third season, fifth year with program)

Returning varsity: Kate Austin, sr.; Madison Austin, sr.; Sammie Knox, sr.; Presley Winters, sr.; Alyssa Gaffey, sr; Chloe Clark, jr.; Hazel Pham, jr.

Worth noting: Kate and Madison are coach Austin’s twin daughters. She says she has a “small, but mighty team”. Its top swimmer looks to be Madison Austin, a 6-foot-3 basketball commit to Illinois State University. Austin qualified for state in the 100-yard freestyle the last two years and holds the school record in the event.

In the season opener against Morrison, she won the 50 freestyle in 25.49 and the 100 freestyle in 55.84. Kate Austin won the 200 free in 2:17.40 and the 100 backstroke in 1:10.54; Knox won the 200 IM in 2:25.62 and 500 free in 5:54.11; Pham won the 100 fly in 1:06.39 and Emma VanHorn won the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.90.

In the relays, Kate Austin, Pham, Knox and Madison Austin won the 200 free relay in 1:51.39. The same foursome won the 400 free relay in 4:05.70.

Coach Austin says the team is working at increasing its numbers moving forward.

“We are working to build a program,” she said, “and set a foundation for future swimmers.”

Key meets: Sept. 7, Sterling Invite; Oct. 1, Senior Night vs. Rock Island; Oct. 26, Western Big 6 Conference meet at Galesburg; Nov. 11, IHSA Sectional (TBA).