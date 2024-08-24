Fiesta Parade is Sept. 14, will travel from Rock Falls into Sterling

Carolina Flores of Rock Falls takes video and dances to some traditional Mexican music Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during the Fiesta Parade. This year's Fiesta Parade is slated for Sept. 14. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – The 71st annual Fiesta Parade will be Saturday, Sept. 14.

This event is organized and implemented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls and end in Sterling. Parade entries will line up on 10th Street in Rock Falls. The parade will travel north on First Avenue in Rock Falls and cross the First Avenue bridge into Sterling.

At the base of the bridge, the parade will turn left onto Second Street and will travel north on Locust Street to Fourth Street, turn east and end at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. A community celebration will be held after the parade until 6 p.m. at the Grandon Civic Center.

The celebration includes live entertainment, food vendors and bounce houses. For information or questions, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email director@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/fiesta-day-parade to register for the parade online.