2024 Sauk Valley area girls golf preview capsules

Aspen McGlynn drives on No. 1 at the Eastland girls golf sectional at Lake Carroll Golf Club last season. McGlynn, a senior, is Forreston's lone girls golfer this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: David Lind (8th season)

Returners: Michaela Noder, so., Gracie Phillips, so.

Varsity newcomers: Elizabeth Bower, sr., Faith Hanson, sr.

Worth noting: Lind said the main challenge this season is experience and numbers with having only four players, two of them are new to the team. “It will be a challenging season for team scores,” he said, “but we look forward to seeing the improvement of all players as the season progresses.

Coach: Jason Hill (20th season)

Returners: Jaden Brower, jr.; Kaya Van Matre jr.; Ava Parkinson, so.

Varsity newcomers: Ava Schluter, fr.

Worth noting: Eastland placed ninth at its regional last season. Brower had the top score among returning golfers, shooting a 108.

Coach: Brad Tichler (3rd season)

Top returners: Lillian McWilliams, sr., Izzy Johnston, jr., Michelle Naftzger, jr.

Key varsity newcomers: Sonja Huffstutler, sr., Ava Grawe, jr., Taylor Richmond, jr., Sarah Carlson, so.

Worth noting: E-P placed sixth in its regional as Naftzger, Johnston, and McWilliams advanced to the sectional. The team lost three seniors, but Tichler is excited to see the results of offseason practice. “We have talked during the summer and our goals are to compete at our conference meet,” he said, “and try to advance as a team out of regionals.”

Coach: Matt Hanley (12th season)

Top returner: Aspen McGlynn, sr.

Worth noting: McGlynn, Forreston’s lone girls’ golfer, advanced to her sectional last year, where she fired a 98.

Coach: Ryan Decker (1st season)

Top returners: Reagan Hammes, jr., Lauryn Francque, jr.

Key varsity newcomers: Jaylee Dugger, sr., Macie Rosengren, sr., Brenleigh Cook, jr., Hannah Britt, jr.

Worth noting: Newman placed sixth at last year’s regional but graduated three seniors. Decker said there are four first-time golfers on this year’s team. “We’ve got a great group,” he said, “who are always asking questions on ways to get better.”

Coach: Andy Eckardt (1st season)

Top returners: Hailey-Jane Becker, sr.; Aniyah Sarver, jr., Sarah Eckardt, jr., Toni Withers, so.

Worth noting: Oregon placed fourth as a team at the regional last season as Eckardt and Sarver advanced to the sectional. “We only have four girls, so they have to stay healthy all season,” Eckardt said. “Each of their scores will count for every meet, which can be a lot of pressure. I’m excited for them to take on this challenge.”

Coach: Jeff Sands (3rd season)

Key varsity newcomers: Jrs.: Lydia Kelly, jr., Elsa Monaco, jr., Kaci Hall, so., Grace Monaco, fr., Paola Abarca, fr.

Worth noting: Sands said all five girls are new to golf this season. “Having players interested in learning and playing the game is great,” he said. “We are excited to see so many new faces.”

Coach: Weston Henry (8th season)

Top returners: Carmen Camacho, sr., Brinley Francis, sr., Dasia Lewis, sr., Rileigh Wren, sr., Deyanie Alfaro, jr., Emily Schwingle, jr.

Key varsity newcomers: Grace Wetzell, jr., Toni Martinez, jr., Carli Cushman, jr.

Worth noting: Sterling placed 10th at the regional last season; all six listed golfers competed at the regional. Henry said the 16 girls out for golf are the most he has had. “This should make it exciting because we will be able to take a JV squad to most duels and give the girls a chance to be out on the golf course continuing to get better,” he said. “Our goals are to continue to get better every day they are out on the golf course, but with our returners I am sure some of their goals would be to continue in the postseason past regionals this year. And that is always a good goal to have when it comes to high school golf.”

Coach: Joe Guilinger (12th season)

Top returners: Corinne Krontz, sr., Riley Runions, so.

Key varsity newcomers: Emma Randecker, sr.; Caitlyn Stingley, sr., Grace Breuning, fr.

Worth noting: Guilinger said he’s excited to have three newcomers and field a team for the 12th straight year.

“The newcomers are all athletic and competitive and will make great additions to our returning golfers and should make for a fun season,” he said. “Looking to continue to improve throughout the season and be ready to compete for the end of the season tournaments.”