IDES, BEST to host resource and job open house Sept. 5 in Sterling

STERLING — The Illinois Department of Employment Security and Business Employment Skills Team will host a resource and job open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the IDES’ Sterling office, 406 Ave. C, Sterling.

Admission is free.

Attendees can learn about community resources and job opportunities. Employers include Sterling Steel Company, Jack Mabley Developmental Center, the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Central Management Services.

Resources featured at the open house are the Salvation Army, Sauk Valley Community College, Sterling Township, BEST Inc., a disabled veterans’ outreach program specialist, Tri-County Opportunities Council and Community Action, Illinois Department of Human Services, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois and Sinnissippi Centers.