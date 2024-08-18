Illinois Chamber of Commerce names Rep. Fritts Freshman of the Year

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has named state Sen. Erica Harriss and state Rep. Bradley Fritts Freshmen of the Year.

The award is given to legislators who have made exceptional contributions to the defense of free enterprise and the advancement of economic opportunities for the people of Illinois during their first two years in office.

Fritts, R-Dixon, was elected to represent the 74th District in 2022. Fritts graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and consumer economics.

Harriss, R-Glen Carbon, has represented the 56th District since 2023 and serves as the Minority Spokesperson on the Local Government Committee. During Harriss’ time on the Madison County Board, she served as the chairperson of the Personnel Committee and was also a member of the Finance, Government Operations, and Grants committees. Harriss served on the County Board for six years. Harriss lives in Glen Carbon, where she is a small business owner, volunteers for local charity organizations, and is a youth group leader in her church.

The Illinois Chamber seeks to honor freshmen legislators from each house with outstanding voting, sponsorship records and a collaborative spirit in their first two years of office.

One first-term member from both the House and Senate is selected for the Outstanding Freshman of the Year award. Freshmen legislators serving in this General Assembly will be eligible for the Champion of Free Enterprise award after the 104th General Assembly.