Third annual Sweet Corn Day a success

SAVANNA — Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie recently held the third annual Sweet Corn Day event in Savanna. McCombie created the event to celebrate sweet corn and create a great day of family fun for northwest Illinois residents. Over a hundred attendees came out to eat corn and enjoy the many festivities.

Sweet Corn Day was suggested by a local constituent and McCombie presented a bill to designate Aug. 1 as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day in Illinois. The legislation was passed in 2022 with unanimous support. This year’s event was the third annual, which has become a tradition for McCombie and area residents throughout the 89th legislative district.

“Each year this event grows and I am thrilled that our community can keep coming together to celebrate sweet corn,” said McCombie, who is already looking forward to next year’s event on Aug. 1, 2025.