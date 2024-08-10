Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Sheryl Heinz to Sheryl Heinz, trustee, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

Jordan C. Heitz and Lindsay R. Hertz to Sean M. Ganey and Kayla French, 904 N. Second St., Ashton, $195,000.

Silver Star Properties LLC and Peter Nusbaum to Kyle D. Bouland, 208 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon $190,000.

Justin D. Shippert to E. William Lefebre, trustee, E. William Lefevre Trust, Lucy B. Lefebre, trustee, and Lucy B. Lefevre Trust, 905 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $225,000.

John and Lesslie Erickson to Jeuse Cruz, Jose Cruz, Maria Castellanos De Cruz and Allen Cruz, 3537 Gurler Road, Steward, $440,000.

Juan Mendoza to William L. Bowers, 430 S. Washington St., Amboy, $125,000.

Kyle D. Stumpenhorst and Lindsy M. Stumpenhorst to Seth and Kayla Vanburen, 1353 Pine Hill Road, Franklin Grove, $699,500.

Kayla and Seth Vanburen to Ryan J. Rod, 2002 Hillison Road, Franklin Grove, $255,000.

Sat Kaival Venture LLC to Sat Vaival Amboy Venture LLC, 238 E. Main St, Amboy, 242 E. Main St., Amboy, 246 E. Main St., Amboy, $300,000.

Richard E. Fluck to Aaron D. Book and Kathleen Book, 501 Karen Court, Dixon, $19,000.

Quit claim deeds

Jeraldine Elliott to John Thanos, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Daniel Yates to DY Holdings LLC, 108 W. Hughes St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Danik Wilson to George Mitchell, 1311 Christianna Terrace, Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Bruce G. Kirchhofer, trustee, and William J. Kirchhofer Jr. Living Trust to DY Holdings LLC, 352 Hillside Dr., Franklin Grove, $57,000.

Mary O. Coleman, trustee, and Robert G. Coleman Trust to Mary O. Coleman, trustee, Robert G. Coleman Residuary Trust and Robert G. Coleman Trust, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

Mary O. Coleman, trustee, Robert G. Coleman Trust, Robert G. Coleman Residuary Trust and Mary O. Coleman Trust to Sue Coleman Wolf, two parcels in Nelson Township, $0.

Cathy S. Wojcik, trustee, and Cathy S. Wojcik Revocable Trust to Jeffrey D. Houk and Anne E. Houk, one parcel in May Township, $41,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, and Trust No. 7697 to Donna M. Hufnagl and Sarah L. Hufnagl, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Leann Angleton, co-trustee, Dana G. Grace, co-trustee, and Charlotte W. Taylor Trust No. 94 to Jeff Of All Trades LLC, 926 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $162,500.

Executors

Debra S. Mead and Robert E. Logan Sr. to FCCA Land LLC, 217 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $72,500.

Deeds

Lori J. Brown and Thomas R. Brown to Thomas R. Brown, three parcels in Reynolds Township, 1613 Town Hall Road, Ashton, 1552 Town Hall Road, West Brooklyn, and one parcel in Viola Township, $0.

MS Investment Group Inc. to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series Sh1, 321 Depot Ave., Dixon, $9,035.

Realtax Developers LLC to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series Sh1, 807 College Ave., Dixon, $6,294.

Deeds in trust

Gregory R. Hull and Christina L. Hull to Gregory R. Hull, trustee, Christina L. Hull, trustee, and Hull Living Trust, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Carol W. Nelson to Carol W. Nelson, trustee, and Carol Wandell Nelson Trust, 1028 Eustace Dr., Dixon, $0.

Daniel L. Langenfeld to Daniel L. Langenfeld, trustee, and Daniel L. Langenfeld Revocable Living Trust, 2412 Shoreline Heights Road, Sterling, $0.

Jerry Petrasko, Jerome G. Petrasko and Sheryl M. Petrasko to Jerome G. Petrasko, co-trustee, Sheryl M. Petrasko, co-trustee, and J & S Petrasko Family Trust No. 1, 851 White Oaks Dr., Dixon, $0.

Clara L. Thomas to Clara L. Thomas, trustee, and Thomas Trust, 494 N. Jones Ave., Amboy, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Rosa Ella Leffelman to Rosa Ella Leffelman, co-trustee, Christine R. Klein, co-trustee, and Rosa Ella Leffelman Trust, 403 W. Main St., Sublette, 16 S. Jones St., Amboy, 111 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Daniel L. Langenfeld, 16-07-17-151-019, $0.

Administrator’s deeds

Brenton J. Liston and Dorothy Marie Brunett Clouw to Robert F. Sheridan and Theresa A. Sheridan, 118 W. 10th St., Dixon, $135,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 934 White Birch Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 1004 Whitetail Dr., Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 1103 Frosty Morning Dr., Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 1109 Frosty Morning Dr., Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 202 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 206 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Aaron M. Pifer and Rebecca M. Pifer to Kailey M. Pifer, 226 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $125,000.

Eldon Lefevre, deceased by heirs, to Lisa Baker, 605 S. Fifth St., Oregon, and 607 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $120,000.

Todd M. Benesh and Kathy L. Benesh to Michelle Slowik, 2237 N. River Road, Oregon, $150,000.

Brian W. Ostrowski and Tracey A. Ostrowski to Allen Cox, 5071 N. Blackwood Road, Davis Junction, $510,000.

Richard W. Wiesner Jr. to Eric M. Whalen, 210 N. Third St., Oregon, $90,000.

Enrique and Norma Penaran to Ronald William Glover and Trudy Kay Glover, 610 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $158,000.

Gayle A. Noble and Michael L. Noble to Neil Ortiz, 834 W. Chinquapin Dr., Oregon, $360,000.

Ronald E. Weber to Rafael L. Acosta and Maria M. Acosta, 5665 N. River Road, Byron, and 308 N. Blackhawk Dr., Byron, $195,000.

Laura J. Cook and Curtis D. Cook to Rhonda and Steve Henke, 307 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $154,000.

Thomas E. Elliott Jr., deceased by heirs, to Diane M. Eichhorst and Marsha N. Baker, 5025 S. Hidden Heights Road, Oregon, $118,000.

Sue E. Gowers to Theresa A. Webb and William G. Webb, 1113 W. Blackhawk Dr., Byron, $190,000.

Thomas Hartnett to Melissa Stanton, Glenn Stanton and Pauline A. Spencer, 1045 Turkington Terrace, Rochelle, $202,900.

Scott J. Brown and Kimberly Brown to Anita Kuetemeyer, 246 N. Sumner St., Byron, $300,000.

Sandra Jo Joyce and Lori Ann Cromie to SLC Realty LLC, 4907 S. Hidden Heights Road, Oregon, $95,001.

Quit claim deeds

Sean L. Gould to Sean L. Gould and Nicole M. Manering, 3475 E. Whitaker Road, Byron, $0.

Trustee deeds

Patrick W. Montgomery, trustee, Christine M. Montgomery, trustee, and Montgomery Trust 2024 to Alexander and Marissa Bunk, 15350 E. McNeal Road, Monroe Center, $320,000.

Neil Styczynski, trustee, Mark Styczynski, trustee, Neil Styczynski Declaration Trust and Mark Styczynski Declaration Trust to Daniel S. and Deborah A. Powers Family Partnership 1, James S. Sullivan, trustee, and James S. Sullivan Trust, one parcel in Eagle Point Township, $209,247.

Cira Ognibene-Berger, trustee, and Cira Ognibene-Berger Irrevocable Trust to Trevor Haley and Alexandra Vavra, 621 Willow Bend Dr., Davis Junction, $252,000.

Mariann D. Tilton, trustee, and Ronald C. Tilton Trust to Gina K. Pedraza, trustee, Philip A. Pedraza, trustee, and Philip and Gina K. Pedraza 2018 Living Trust, 3648 S. Sweeney Road, Chana, $300,000.

Douglas M. Knodle, trustee, and Douglas M. Knodle Trust 1 to Douglas Hendricksen, 761 N. Brookview Dr., Byron, $235,000.

Carol Rasmussen, trustee, and Francis G. Yeager Revocable Trust to Giovanni Sanchez, 115 Jeffrey Ave., Rochelle, $70,000.

Executors

Barbara J. Kirchner, deceased by executors, estate of Barbara J. Kirchner and Kickapoo Land LLC, two parcels on Mud Creek Road in Oregon, 1085 W. Mud Creek Road, Oregon, and two parcels in Rockvale Township, $988,000.

Estate of Norvin L. Moss, and Norvin L. Moss, deceased by executor, to Randall L. Moss Sr., Timothy Pemberton, Joseph Ryan Pemberton and Tiffany Pemberton, 5488 Harlan Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Deeds in trust

Robert F. Tumminaro and Sugako S. Tumminaro to Robert F. Tumminaro, trustee, Sugako S. Tumminaro, trustee, Robert F. Tumminaro Living Trust and Sugako S. Tumminaro Living Trust, 3328 S. Seldom Scene Road, Oregon, $0.

Daniel M. Gale and Cori K. Gale to Daniel M. Gale, trustee, Cori K. Gale, trustee, and DCGale Trust 224, 206 S. Third St., Oregon, $0.

Norma J. Huntley to Norma J. Huntley, trustee, and NJH Trust 1194, 5038 S. Chana Road, Chana, $0.

Larry D. Brown and Rebecca J. Brown to Teresa L. Van Hise, trustee, Donald W. Brown, trustee, Rex D. Brown, trustee, and 317 Trust 524, 319 Hillcrest Ave., Rochelle, and 317 Hillcrest Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Phillip E. Frey and Jean M. Frey to Phillip E. Frey, trustee, and Frey Farms Trust 1, two parcels in Pine Creek Township, 3527 S. Lowell Park Road, Polo, and 8471 W. Henry Road, Polo, $0.

Phillip Frey and Jean M. Frey to Phillip E. Frey, Jean M. Frey, trustee, and Frey Farms Trust 2, three parcels in Pine Creek Township and 3527 S. Lowell Park Road, Polo, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Graciela Esparza, deceased by heirs, to Alojzy Czaplinski, trustee, Ewa M. Czaplinska, trustee, and Czaplinski Home Trust 1, 317 Northknoll Dr., Rochelle, $199,000.

Transfer on death instrument

Richard M. Schutte and Helen C. Schutte to Michael A. Schutte, Janice Davey, Barbara Westra, Susan Hunter, Paula Albers and Patti Lerette, 915 N. Ninth St., Rochelle, $0.

Quick claim trust deeds

Ricardo Ruiz to Alojzy Czaplinski and Ewa Czaplinska, 317 Northknoll Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Correction deeds

Troy A. Ramaker and Joann B. Ramaker to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 6436 Westwood Ave., Rochelle, $0.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Mark A. Sanders, trustee, Margaret A. Sanders, trustee, and Mark and Margaret Sanders Living Trust, 6436 Westwood Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Andrea Fitzpatrick, Andrea Ley and Jerald Fitzpatrick to Matthew R. Lamb and Amanda J. Lamb, 720 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jerry W. Lancaster to Jeremy M. Livingston, 407 Portland Ave., Morrison, $60,000.

Gary R. Price to Keith L. Price, Guy C. Price, Kevin L. Price and Randy A. Price, 1104 S. Bluff St., Albany, $0.

Dorothy A. Rosenow and Sarah D. Lawrence, 520 E. Wall St., Morrison, $80,000.

Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer to Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer, three parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Maribel Molina to Maria Lynn Magana, 212 E. Miller Road, Sterling, $167,500.

Shawn and Chasity Bungard to BGRS Relocation Inc., 1312 10th Ave., Fulton, $206,000.

BGRS Relocation Inc., to Sean Keckler and Cassie Johnson, 1312 10th Ave., Fulton, $206,000.

Karen S. Hess to Rocky F. McGowan Sr. and Darcie L. McGowan, 31480 Rick Road, Sterling, $145,000.

Robert Edgar Graham to M&T Land Company LLC, 613 18th Ave., Fulton, $35,000.

Trae M. Tiesman to Megan James, $150,000.

Paul J. Gilbert and Darrell Gilbert to Kathy S. Bewley and Anthony M. Partridge, 2612 Meadow Dr., Sterling, $195,000.

Mary Jo Dunagan and Mary Jo Dunagan Trust to Aaron W. Brooks and Nancy L. Brooks, 638 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $325,000.

Timothy M. Gould and Diane L. Gould to Michael Topp, 19068 Tampico Road, Sterling, $80,000.

Merle R. Daniels and Gary L. Folkers to Ervin H. Hershberger and Sovilla D. Miller, 17681 Millard Road, Morrison, $0.

Brent R. Hasenauer and Kendra L. Hasenauer to Lee R. Rogers and Susan K. Rogers, 2215 N. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $200,000.

Quit claim deeds

Zachary P. Alexander to Zachary P. Alexander and Jamie L. Alexander, 1510 Locust St., Sterling, $0.

Donna F. Conrad to Donna F. Conrad and Rhonda Gaumer, 711 Dixon Court, Sterling, $0.

Jenna Pitchford, formerly known as Jenna Quest, to Jenna Pitchford and Benjamin M. Pitchford Sr., 23389 Holly Road, Sterling, $0.

Amber L. Schafer, formerly known as Amber L. Temple, to Mark A. Temple, 705 Keith Dr., Morrison, $0.

Barbara J. Eshelman, Richard A. Palmer and Martha J. Herron to Palmer Family Farms LLC, three parcels in Hume Township and one parcel, $0.

Trustee deeds

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Larry L. Anspach, 1303 17th Ave., Sterling, $115,000.

Ronald W. Norman Trust to Joel and Kathy Young, one parcel in Erie Township, $7,500.

Muriel Nerad Trust to James C. Henrekin and Lamonica L. Henrekin, 28139 Hahnaman Road, Deer Grove, $0.

Harold R. Palmer Trust to Barbara J. Eshelman, Richard A. Palmer and Martha J. Herron, three parcels in Hume Township and one parcel, $0.

Executors

Donald R. Nelms Estate to Rollie A. Elder IV, 1004 Holland Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Robert K. Wolf Estate to Kyle Nicholas Kelty, 429 12th Ave., Erie, $189,000.

William E. Chapman Estate to Chelsey L. B. Yucus and Christopher E. Yucus, 1504 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $193,000.

Deeds

Jean V. Dudley, Gheorghe C. Vasu and Whiteside County clerk to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 1132126020, one parcel in Coloma Township, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and John Little to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 2215426002, one parcel in Tampico Township, $0.

Roger J. Petitgoue and Evelyn E. Petitgoue to Roger J. Petitgoue Family Trust, Evelyn E. Petitgoue Family Trust and Evelyn E. Petitgoue, trustee, 1308 Fisher St., Sterling, $0.

Ric N Boad Inc. to Ruth Cowley LLC, 1705 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $0.

MS Investment Group Inc. to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC, 2209 Canal St., Rock Falls, $11,907.

Warranty deeds

Hostetler Family Limited Partnership to James W. Hostetler Trust and Sharon E. Hostetler Trust, three parcels in Hahnaman Township, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office