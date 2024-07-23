Rock Falls National Night Out set for Aug. 6

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Police Department will host its first National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the RB&W Riverfront District in Rock Falls.

The event will consist of a community block party featuring free hotdogs, chips and a drink, a DJ, face painting and glitter tattoos, an emergency vehicle display including a scheduled landing by the OSF medical helicopter, giveaways, opportunities to meet local first responders, and other activities. All will be provided free of charge to attendees thanks to generous donations, according to a news release.

The police department will have a “Pack the Squad” school supply drive to benefit area students and schools. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies with the goal of collecting more than the chief’s car can hold. The collected supplies will be distributed to area schools.

Additionally, many social service providers, non-profits, and other organizations serving the Sauk Valley will be in attendance with information booths and activities for the whole family.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Across the country, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out in all 50 states on the first Tuesday in August or October.