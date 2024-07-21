KSB Family Health Center residency program celebrates 20th anniversary

DIXON – The KSB Family Health Center recently marked a significant milestone month: The 20th anniversary of establishing the Family Medicine Residency Program in Dixon.

According to a news release, about 90 guests attended, including previous and current residents, 12 of 30 graduates, faculty, attendings, health center staff and KSB administration, underscoring the influence of the program.

Medical residencies such as KSB’s are the post-graduate training programs that prepare physicians for practice in their chosen specialties. Family medicine is a three-year experience that integrates all aspects of a primary care practice including office, inpatient and obstetric care. The Family Health Center is the outpatient office site for the residency and is located in KSB’s Town Square Center building in downtown Dixon.

This year’s reception, celebrating new graduates Dr. Brian Didier and Dr. Maitri Mehta, was even more special because of the 20th anniversary. The program’s first two residents, Dr. Amrish Joseph and Dr. Mario Galdames, traveled from Maryland and Florida to attend. Additional graduates traveled from Texas, Wisconsin and Indiana. Dr. Farion Williams, former program director and a designated institutional official, flew in from the state of Washington.

“We started planning this event a year ago, and it was very emotional seeing the graduates again, some of them for the first time since they left Dixon,” program coordinator Melanie Rick said. “It was so nice to catch up with them and learn where they are working now and what they’ve been doing since graduation.”

Three people who were instrumental in creating the program in 2004 also joined the celebration: Williams, who started the residency program; Dr. Timothy Appenheimer, the former program director; and Darryl Vandervort, former CEO.

Vandervort launched the initial idea of bringing graduate medical education to KSB and, after finding a willing partner in the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford, widespread support followed. The cooperative effort created the state’s first rural training track in family medicine.

“Two decades ago, active cooperation among administrators, academics and clinicians converged in a perfect storm, allowing this unique program to be created,” Appenheimer said. “Over the years, the program has been nurtured and led to maturation by many committed leaders. Many successful physicians have received family medicine training in Dixon and served the Dixon community after graduation.

“It is highly unusual for a graduate medical education program to succeed in a small community like ours over time. This success is a testament to the early developers’ vision and the skill and commitment of those who continue to bring the program forward. Congratulations to the Dixon Rural Training Track for 20 successful years.”

As a part of the graduation program, the current residents gave recognition to general surgeon Dr. Matthew Hefty as Outstanding Community Preceptor of the Year and to Dr. Joeseph Welty as the Faculty Physician of the Year.

Reflecting on the journey, current Residency Director Dr. Greg Reckamp said: “I am very proud of what KSB Hospital started in 2004 and proud of all the graduates. By supporting the residency program, KSB Hospital has trained many excellent physicians who now care for the Dixon community and communities across the country.”

“The residency program is vital in the retention and recruitment of physicians and is of great interest to our future affiliation partners,” KSB Hospital President and CEO Dr. David Schreiner said. “I look forward to the program continuing to thrive and produce outstanding family medicine physicians in the years ahead.”