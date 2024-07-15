SVCC Community Education announces upcoming programs

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College’s Community Education Department will host its next Private Pilot Ground Training and Instrument Training classes via Google Meets.

The ground training class participants can receive flying lessons for the Private Pilot Knowledge Exam. Attendees who finish the class will qualify for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam. The FAA exam requires an additional fee.

Instrument training class attendees will learn to understand flight instruments. Participants who complete the class qualify for the FAA Instrument Pilot Knowledge Test authorization. The FAA Test will require an additional fee.

The Private Pilot Ground Training classes are set from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 27 through Nov. 19. The class fee is $300. The Instrument Training classes will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, from Aug. 12 through Dec. 2. The class costs $400. Students may be eligible to receive a $2,000 reimbursement award.

For more information, email brenda.helms@svcc.edu or call 815-835-6212.

The department also will host a “Tropical Costa Rica” trip overview at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in room 1H16 at the college, 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon.

Admission to the event is free.

Attendees can learn about the department’s upcoming Costa Rica trip. The trip includes two nights in Monteverde’s cloud forest, viewing Arenal Volcano, exploring the Cano Negro nature preserve, a forest canopy zip lining tour or hanging bridge nature walk, and two nights at laya Carrillo, Guanacaste. The trip will be held from Feb. 22 through March 3, 2025.

For more information or to register, call 815-835-6212 or visit svcc.edu/trips.