Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for June 29 to July 5

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Lee County to Reagan Mass Transit District, 210 E. Progress Drive, Dixon, $0.

Vegastar LLC to Sanjay Kumar Boddhu, 1710 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $95,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Richard John Martin and Jacqueline Kay Martin, 733 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $331,673.

John H. Stein to John J. Stein, trustee, and John H. Stein Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township and 1206 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Anthony A. Winstead and Lisa R. Winstead to Regal Investments LLC, 628 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $0.

Marco Sawires to Dixon Balls Ltd., 623 W. Third St., Dixon, $22,000.

Joseph and Debbie Riffert to Jose M. Hernandez Armas and Adrian Vazquez, one parcel in May Township, $20,000.

Matthew J. Flavin and Debra J. Flavin to Philip A. Chavarria and Natalie M. Chavarria, one parcel in May Township, $25,000.

Julia J. Shiault to Dennis Paul Stowell, 1210 W. Third St., Dixon, $95,000.

Quit claim deeds

Ducamond Chataigne, trustee, and Ducamond Chataigne Trust to Ducamond Chataigne and Melissa E. Chataigne, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Richard E. Fluck to Taylor E. Helfrich and Tammi L. Sherman, 524 Karen Court, Dixon, $14,000.

Maria Flordeliza A. Gavino and Marie Flo Aguilar Gavino to Marie Flor Aguilar Gavino, trustee, and Marie Flor Aguilar Gavino Revocable Trust, 873 Dutch Landing Road, Dixon, $0.

Walter G. Tenner, Theresa L. Tenner, George J. Oakey and Sherry M. Oakey to Walter Tenner and Theresa Tenner, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Tamra Lynn Sawicki, Tamara Lynn Sawicki and Thomas J. Janetske to Tamra Lynn Sawicki and Thomas J. Janetske, two parcels in Sublette Township, $0.

Jeffrey M. Wynn and Bonnie J. Wynn to Bonnie J. Wynn, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Jeffrey M. Wynn and Bonnie J. Wynn to Jeffrey M. Wynn, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Joseph Sbarboro to Donald F. Noble Jr., one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Tim and Barbara Bartlett to Lori and Richard Tkaczyk, one parcel in May Township, $4,500.

Trenton R. Brinkmeier to Kenneth S. Brinkmeier and Tamara L. Brinkmeier, 114 Patricks Court, Dixon, $0.

Midwest RV and Mobile Home Park Land Trust and Cole Bruins, trustee, to Jonna Surratt, 141 Fall Road, Dixon, $13,000.

Trustee deeds

Terry P. Hardy, co-trustee, Nancy A. Lang, co-trustee, Wayne E. Hardy Living Trust and Doris M. Hardy Living Trust to Terry P. Hardy, Nancy A. Lang and Carol R. Lang, three parcels in Willow Creek Township and 1396 Paw Paw Road, Lee, $0.

Brenda Smith, successor trustee, Schnell Trust No. 101, Sharon S. Schnell, successor trustee, and Schnell Trust No. 201 to Schnell Bros Farm LLC, 1226 Pine Hill Road, Amboy, four parcels in Bradford Township, 1243 Rock Road, Franklin Grove, three parcels in Lee Center Township, 1194 Pine Hill Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Bruce E. Keller, co-trustee, Edwin D. Yingling, co-trustee, and Timbercreek Trust No. 84 to Hvarre Holdings LLC737 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $16,800.

Mary Ann Pettenger, co-trustee, John Henry Stein, co-trustee, and Dorothy C. Stein Revocable Trust to Mary Ann Pettenger, one parcel in Dixon Township and 1206 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Mary Ann Pettenger, co-trustee, John Henry Stein, co-trustee, and Dorothy C. Stein Revocable Trust to John Henry Stein, one parcel in Dixon Township and 1206 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Robert R. Show, trustee, and Rhonda E. Show, trustee, to Show Family Trust, Nathan Murry and Ashlee Murry, 3570 S. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $0.

Deeds in trust

Mary Ann Pettenger to Mary Ann Pettenger, trustee, and Mary Ann Pettenger Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township and 1206 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Mary Ann Pettenger, co-trustee, John Henry Stein, co-trustee, Dorothy C. Stein Revocable Trust, John H. Stein and John H. Stein Trust to Mary Ann Pettenger, trustee, and Mary Ann Pettenger Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township and 1206 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Mary Ann Pettenger, co-trustee, John Henry Stein, co-trustee, Dorothy C. Stein Revocable Trust, John H. Stein, Mary Ann Pettenger, trustee, and Mary Ann Pettenger Trust to John H. Stein, trustee, and John H. Stein Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township and 1206 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Administrator’s deed

Jeffrey M. Poplawski, administrator, and Michael H. Poplawski to Jeffrey M. Poplawski and Katie A. Poplawski, one parcel in May Township, $0.

William A. Rogers and Peggy L. Rogers, independent administrator, to Cortland Tuttle, 1709 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $58,000.

Lease agreement

Carter L. Boehle and Lane C. Boehle to Bison Meadows Wind Project LLC, one parcel in Harmon Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Breanna N. Carlock to First Choice Rentals LLC, 711 S. Third St., Oregon, $112,000.

William C. Cross to Jennifer A. Diehl and Christopher G. Diehl, 608 W. Mason St., Polo, $90,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Aaron Michael Geesey and Hanna Lee Geesey, 716 Oxford Drive, Byron, $270,410.

Albert William Butler IV and Kerstin C. Butler to Patrick Wiley and Katie Thompson, 1038 Parkview Drive, Rochelle, $250,000.

Beth L. Ippen and Beth L. Sawyer to Nicole Neale, 201 S. First St., Holcomb, $186,000.

Michael Jon Martens to Michael J. Greenfield, Todd M. Greenfield and Timothy J. Greenfield, 9465 N. Mount Vernon Road, Forreston, and one parcel on Mount Vernon Road, Forreston, $240,000.

Nachusa II LLLP to Randall S. Renne and Peggy M. Renne, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $153,500.

David S. Dixon and Marjorie S. Dixon to Russell Myers and Natalie Baquerizo, 7600 S. Route 2, Oregon, $689,000.

Cagefree LLC to Cathleen A. Schmidt, 206 S. Fifth Ave., Forreston, $124,000.

Trevor D. Owen and Alison L. Owen to Barry Daugherty, 1108 Burlington Way, Davis Junction, $320,000.

Dennis Scott Lampson and Stephanie K. Lampson to Scott Chambers and Michelle Christiansen, 362 Lily Circle, Davis Junction, $310,000.

Joshua and Heather Lamping to Kelli Kappes and Jeremy C. Kappes, 212 First Ave., Forreston, $85,800.

Mary J. Kloog to Anthony M. Criscione, 112 N. Jones Terrace, Oregon, $118,000.

Mark A. Rodriguez and Rebecca A. Rodriguez to Brian Kulka, 11599 W. Route 26, Polo, $255,000.

Quit claim deeds

Errett Warehousing LLC Series One to Errett Warehousing LLC Series Hines, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Gary W. Koeller to Gary W. Koeller and Jane E. Koeller, 405 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $0.

David J. Brown and Amber N. Lerette to David J. Brown and Samantha Brown, 220 S. 12th St., Rochelle, $0.

Ronald L. Rakosnik and Leanne Rakosnik to Ronald J. Rakosnik, trustee, Leanne Rakosnik, trustee, and Ronald J. and Leanne Rakosnik Trust, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Ronald J. Rakosnik, Leanne Rakosnik and Donald J. Rakosnik to Ronald J. Rakosnik, trustee, Leanne Rakosnik, trustee, Ronald J. and Leanne Rakosnik Trust and Donald J. Rakosnik, two parcels in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Frances Marie Donahue, trustee, John Hyland Donahue, trustee, and Frances Marie Donahue Living Trust to Grace Sikora Alderson, 633 Harvest Drive, Byron, $350,000.

Brian Raab, trustee, and Robert L. Pope Private Trust Agreement Trust RLP-98 to Brian and Pamela Raab, one parcel on Route 64 in Polo and 302 W. Meadow St., Polo, $0.

Brian Raab, trustee, Susan L. Pope Family Trust and Susan L. Pope Private Trust Agreement Trust DLP-98 to Brian and Pamela Raab, one parcel at Routes 64 and 26 in Polo, $0.

Brian Raab, trustee, Robert L. Pope Private Trust Agreement Trust RLP-98, Susan L. Pope Family Trust and Susan L. Pope Private Trust Agreement Trust DLP-98 to Brian and Pamela Raab, two parcels in Lincoln Township and two parcels on Springdale Road in Forreston, $0.

Carrie L. Tinsman, trustee, and DDB Trust 5-02 to Carrie L. Tinsman, 403 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $0.

Donald R. Huftalin, Donald R. Huftalin, trustee, and Donald R. Huftalin Dec Trust 01 to Berton C. Huftalin, trustee, and Berton C. Huftalin Trust 2024, six parcels in Lynnville Township and 18170 Gillis Road, Rochelle, $0.

Saundra J. Huftalin, trustee, and Saundra J. Huftalin Dec Trust 02 to Berton C. Huftalin, trustee, and Berton Huftalin Trust 2024, six parcels in Lynnville Township and 18170 Gillis Road, Rochelle, $0.

Executors

Emmitt Martin, deceased by executor, to John M. Becker, one parcel on North McKendrie Ave., Mount Morris, $30,000.

Emmitt Martin, deceased by executor, to Cary R. Bennett and Jeanette Bennett, 413 E. Lincoln St., Mount Morris, $120,000.

Deeds in trust

Kevin M. Duka and Sandra L. Duka to Kevin M. Duka, trustee, Sandra L. Duka, trustee, and Duka Family Trust, 109 West Fork, Dixon, $0.

Pamela J. Raab and Brian K. Raab to Brian K. Raab, trustee, Pamela J. Raab, trustee, and Pamela J. Raab Trust, two parcels in Lincoln Township, two parcels on Springdale Road in Forreston, one parcel at Routes 64 and 26 in Polo, one parcel on Route 64 in Polo and 302 W. Meadow St., Polo, $0.

Robert A. Harrison and Cindy R. Harrison to Robert A. Harrison, trustee, Cindy R. Harrison, trustee, and Harrison Trust 2024, 5875 N. Blackwood Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Brian P. Curry to Brian P. Curry, trustee, and Brian P. Curry Dec Trust, 9742 N. Baileyville Road, Forreston, $0.

Transfer on death

Donnis Maxine Brown to Donna G. Kalm, Doris A Meador and Deanna L. Hill, 1342 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $0.

Laura L. Bradford to Nicholas R. Bradford and Lindsey E. Bradford-Moore, 1309 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

BK Property Services LLC to Edwin P. Buttens III, 21041 Hoover Road, Sterling, $30,000.

Keith L. Pratt to Holly Joy Hilty, 24679 Front St., Sterling, $190,000.

Sara R. Stanley Collins to Marcia G. Ashlock, 715 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $123,000.

Diana L. Rausa to Thomas Sanford Jr., 1209 W. 19th St., Sterling, $105,000.

Jerry Rodriguez to CPRT Properties LLC, one parcel on West Lincolnway Road in Sterling, $29,000.

Stoeckers Paradise Hill LLC to Kevin Lawson, 11809 Loron Road, Morrison, $209,000.

Stoeckers Paradise Hills LLC to Kevin Lawson, one parcel on Loron Road in Morrison, $20,000.

Ajshe Dauti and Ilmija Dauti to Adnan Akiti, 902 Avenue A, Rock Falls, $22,000.

Michael and Colleen Buckwalter to Brian and Emma Gilbert, 318 N. Jackson St., Morrison, $250,000.

Heather L. McCarter, formerly known as Heather L. Rodriguez, to Colton Taylor and Kyleigh Meiborg, 1707 11th Ave., Sterling, $98,000.

Deborah A. Terbush to Ashley B. Epps, 106 W. Glassburn St., Tampico, $109,900.

602 Maple Lane LLC to Allison Martinez, 602 Maple Lane, Sterling, $160,000.

Kristine Selep to Blaine Austin Kemp, 502 Seveth Ave., Rock Falls, $134,900.

Catherine M. Gray to city of Rock Falls, 1003 W. Route 30, Rock Falls, $80,000.

Donald R. Tyler to Gary and Ella Bright, one parcel on Regan Road in Rock Falls, $20,000.

Marie L. Tyler to Arnie Nusbaumn, one parcel on Regan Road in Rock Falls, $20,000.

Tammy L. Willits, formerly known as Tammy L. Housenga, to Linda Kennedy, 403 19th Ave., Fulton, $69,900.

Daniel L. Exner, Diann M. Moeller, now known as Diann M. Exner, to Justin Morgan, 16710 Browns Road, Morrison, $208,000.

Mark L. Henson to Thomas P. McNinch and Candice Y. McNinch, 412 Second Ave., Rock Falls, $100,000.

Michael J. Bushaw to Jacey L. Ramirez, 1908 Avenue F, Sterling, $242,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dillon Foundation to Rock River Stone Real Estate LLC, 1001 W. Third St., Sterling, $0.

Jorge A. Torres to 19280 Coleta Road LLC, 19280 Coleta Road, Sterling, $0.

Trustee deeds

Farmers National Bank, trustee, and Janette H. Bush Family Trust to Elizabeth J. Buchler and George Steven Lovercheck, 29 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $235,000.

Barbara Kophamer, trustee, and Jackson Lincoln Land Trust to Morrison Community Hospital District, four parcels in Mount Pleasant Township, $525,000.

Cheri J. King, trustee, and King Family Trust to Mark A. Rodriguez and Rebecca A. Rodriguez, 4302 Hillcrest Lane, Sterling, $415,000.

Executors

Evelyn Raney Estate to Kenneth A. Raney, 207 W. Morris St., Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Patricia Mazziotta to Patricia Mazziotta Trust, 301 14th Ave., Sterling, $0.

William S. Gibson and Wendy S. Gibson to William S. Gibson, trustee, Wendy S. Gibson, trustee, and Gibson Family Trust, 29950 Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Shirley M. Turner Estate to Ture A. Person, 505 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $79,900.

Whiteside County sheriff and Carrie A. Reyes to Edwardo Castillo, 1801 E. Third St., Sterling, $37,700.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office