SVCC Community Education offers Class B CDL course

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s Community Education has added Class B commercial driver’s license classes to its lineup of community courses.

Classes will be held on the SVCC campus and will prepare students for the Secretary of State-administered Class B test. Class B CDL training is widely seen as an entry point and helps prospective drivers break in to the trucking industry.

Vehicles that can be driven with a Class B license include dump trucks, garbage trucks and snowplows. After successful completion of 160 training hours (40 classroom hours and 120 behind-the-wheel hours), students will be scheduled to take the Secretary of State-administered Class B test.

Class B commercial license permit classroom hours run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Commercial license operation hours run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are two class options available: Aug. 26 through Sept. 20 or Oct. 21 through Nov. 15.

The class is in SVCC Room 3K04. It is $2,775, which includes the Department of Transportation physical and drug screen. There is $2,000 in grant funding available to assist with tuition. Students will pay the cost of permit/license ($50) and motor vehicle record ($20) out of pocket.

This class is for people ages 18 and older. For information and to register, visit svcc.edu/cdl or call 815-835-6212.