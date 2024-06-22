Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties June 8-14, 2024

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Gerald A. Denault and Diane B. Denault to Gerald A. Denault and Diane B. Denault, 1732 Senn Road, Amboy, $0.

Katherine M. Saulnier and Michael J. Szymanski to North Central Bank, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Franklin Creek Conservation Association to Illinois Department of Natural Resources, one parcel in Nachusa Township, $0.

Max Boltz to Scott B. Carrell, 3548 S. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $150,000.

Gordon Edward White Jr. and Dennis Lee White to Richard Cahill and Tammi Cahill, 617 Garden Walk, Dixon, $100,000.

Anita C. Gilliland to Ian Petersen and Addison Petersen, 615 E. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $205,000.

Matthew R. Chesney and Melissa L. Chesney to Sonia S. Otano, one parcel in May Township, $55,000.

Justin Heuer and Annette Davis to David T. Hogdahl and Janessa L. Hogdahl, one parcel in May Township, $17,000.

Arnulfo Rodriguez Martinez and Maria C. Cruz to Wioletta Galadyk and Piotr P. Huzior, one parcel in May Township, $12,000.

Matthew J. Hamel and Katelyn Hamel to Kristalle Ann Sumpf, 812 W. First St., Dixon, $194,000.

Kelfran T. Arter, Sidney H. Dumas, Lavern R. Bobo, Daphne Bobo, Laverne R. Bobo, Edward Bobo, Glenda C. Bobo, Glenda C. Dumas, Mikaela Bobo-Smith, Sydney Dumas, Jackson Dumas and Lee T. Bobo to Angel Valdez, Jorge Valdez and Luis E. Daniel, one parcel in May Township, $13,000.

Hummel Family Farms LLC to Joyce B. Olesen, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $650,000.

Ronald L. Sheridan, Donald E. Sheridan, Mary T. Sheridan and William J. Sheridan to Eugene R. McBride and Wanda L. McBride, 1023 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $99,900.

Julian Guerrero and Clara Guerrero to Martin J. Jaso, 203 Willett Ave., Dixon, $70,000.

Korrena D. Sutton to Benacio Garcia, 203 W. South St., Franklin Grove, $6,500.

Kyle Schoenholz to SFV LLP, two parcels in Willow Creek Township, $1,350,000.

Quit claim deeds

Michael H. Zinke, trustee, Michael H. Zinke, declaration of trust, Linda A. Zinke, trustee, Linda A. Zinke, declaration of trust, and Matthew Englehart to Matthew Englehart, 2443 Tower Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Sherman Smith to Shauna Koster, 1690 River Ridge Dr., Dixon, $0.

Phillip Lee Plumb Jr. to Christi Lynn Plumb and Phillip Lee Plumb Jr., 1119 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Anthony Payne and Lakesha Payne to Rico Leon Payne, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Zeb Lappin and Zebulon D. Lappin to Zebulon D. Lappin and Kamaryn B. Lappin, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Lynn Hicks and Marylouise Hicks to Brian Bellini and Leann Bellini, 1581 Eldena Road, Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Michael H. Zinke, trustee, Michael H. Zinke, declaration of trust, Linda A. Zinke, trustee, and Linda A. Zinke, declaration of trust, to Matthew Englehart, 2443 Tower Road, West Brooklyn, $350,000.

Michael H. Zinke, trustee, Michael H. Zinke, declaration of trust, Linda A. Zinke, trustee, and Linda A. Zinke, declaration of trust, to Matthew Englehart, 2443 Tower Road, West Brooklyn, $550,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, and Trust No. 118 to Nancy J. Naples, trustee, Dennis M. Naples, trustee, and Nancy J. Naples Living Trust, 509 Lamoille Road, Sublette, $0.

Mark H. Merritt, trustee, Debra A. Merritt, trustee, Mark H. Merritt Family Trust and Debra A. Merritt Family Trust to Harshal J. Patel, 1112 Beech Dr., Dixon, $239,900.

Annette M. Fox, trustee, Chris W. Whisenant, trustee, Annette Marie Whisenant, trustee, Chris W. Whisenant Living Trust and Annette M. Fox Living Trust to Carmelo Maldonado and Lillian Maldonado, one parcel in Sublette Township, $15,500.

Wayne R. Hummel, trustee, Wayne R. Hummel Trust, Larry C. Hummel, trustee, Larry C. Hummel Revocable Trust, Richard A. Hummel, trustee, and Richard A. Hummel Revocable Trust to Joyce B. Olesen, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $650,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Janette E. Ogren to Federal National Mortgage Association, 306 Central Place, Dixon, $0.

Deed

Clayton M. Breneman and Lawrence M. Breneman to Benjamin Breneman, 102 S. Walnut St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Clayton M. Breneman and Lawrence M. Breneman to Benjamin Breneman, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Deeds in trust

Shane R. Ikens and Toni L. Ikens to Shane R. Ikens, trustee, Toni L. Ikens, trustee, and Ikens Family Trust, 1017 Brewster Road, Amboy, $0.

Marilyn E. Shippert to Marilyn E. Shippert, trustee, and Marilyn E. Shippert Living Trust, 696 Squirrel Chase, Dixon, six parcels in South Dixon Township, 1527 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, 1273 Red Brick Road, Dixon, and 1238 Red Brick Road, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Esteban Pena and Nancy O. Birmantas to Veronica Diaz Soto, trustee, and Veronica Diaz Soto Living Trust, one parcel in May Township, $13,500.

Esteban Pena and Nancy Pena to Veronica Diaz Soto, trustee, and Veronica Diaz Soto Living Trust, one parcel in May Township, $14,900.

Transfer on death instrument

Gerald A. Denault and Diane B. Denault to Byran Denault, Michaela Olson and Kye D. Denault, 1732 Senn Road, Amboy, $0.

Tax deed

Lee County Clerk to Realtax Developers Ltd., 807 College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Administrators deed

Dana M. Considine and Bruce A. Currier to village of Franklin Grove, 238 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Guardian’s deed

Karen Pasholk, Harrison Zorica, Savannah Zorica and Sarah Zorica to Lynda Downing, 526 E. Main St., Amboy, $0.

Memo Ct Sale Real Est

Jerrold Gurley and Eva Gurley to Doug Jones and Vicki Jones, 1319 Illinois Route 37, Franklin Grove, $0.

Lease agreement

Larry L. Gittleson, trustee, and Larry L. Gittleson Trust No. 101 to Leeward Renewable Energy Development LLC, three parcels in Alto Township, and three parcels in Reynolds Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Devin Heyob and Ashley Heyob to Dillon J. Keeton, 110 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $179,900.

Susan D. Johnson to John Botsford and Toni Botsford, 7927 S. Walnut St., Dixon, and 7927 S. Water Road, Dixon, $230,000.

Chad Linboom to Mary J. Lingel, 110 N. Pleasant Ave., Polo, $113,750.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Shane C. Johnson and Taylor C. Johnson, 209 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $246,870.

Richard A. Scott and Minnette L. Willard Scott to Scott Cantrell, 309 S. 10th St., Oregon, $129,000.

Donald L. Morin, Marvin E. Day, deceased estate of, Wanda M. Day, executor probate 2022pr64, Wanda M. Day, trustee, and Wanda M. Day Revocable Trust, to Stone Brook Group LLC, one parcel on Hastings Avenue in Oregon and 404 E. Washington St., Oregon, $294,000.

Melissa Keller Smith to Mark H. Merritt and Debra A. Merritt, 412 Sioux Lane, Dixon, and 414 Sioux Lane, Dixon, $229,000.

Ryan Atherton and Kimberley Atherton to Marty Scott Pierce and Marie Lynn Pierce, 110 Woodland Dr., Dixon, and 108 N. Woodland Dr., Dixon, $240,000.

MCRN Testing Site LLC to Michael A. Stukenberg, trustee, Colleen M. Stukenberg, trustee, Michael A. Stukenberg Revocable Trust and Colleen M. Stukenberg Revocable Trust, one parcel on White Eagle Road in Forreston, one parcel in Maryland Township and 9180 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River, $0.

Asche-Nielsen Inc. to Larry L. Asche and Diane Asche, 10110 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Shannon, $0.

Jose A. Mascote and Cristina Mascote to Reyna Z. Ortega, 532 W. Hall St., Creston, $384,000.

Quit claim deeds

Chris A. Hall, Sara E. Hall and Carrie A. Hall to Carrie Hall, 217 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Linda K. Williams to Ronald L. Ulrich, 6668 N. Marrill Road, Byron, $100,000.

Michael Hawkinson to Abbigale May Hawkinson and Michael Hawkinson, 6107 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $0.

Bryan J. Mink to Bryan Mink, trustee, and Bryan Mink Trust, 3410 S. Prairie Road, Oregon, $0.

Bryan J. Mink to Bryan Mink, trustee, and Bryan Mink Trust, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Trustee Deeds

Marletta Sue Poggioli, trustee, and Harry Poggioli Jr. Living Trust to Kimberly A. Rose Dawson, 312 E. Second St., Leaf River, $72,000.

Mark Newcomer, trustee, Scott Newcomer, trustee, Max L. Newcomer Declaration Trust and Sylvia E. Newcomer Declaration Trust to Benjamin R. Hammer and Katherine T. Hammer, 607 Jefferson St., Oregon, $243,000.

Executors

Janet L. Riley, deceased by executor, to Geoff R. Naqvi and Lisa Michelle Naqvi, 107 N. Perene Ave., Byron, $217,000.

Deeds in trust

Ronnie L. Rackow and Sandra M. Rackow to Ronnie L. Rackow, trustee, Sandra M. Rackow, trustee, and Ronnie L. And Sandra M. Rackow Living Trust, 12249 W. Haldane Road, Lincoln Township, 10958 W. Stover St., Lincoln Township, and 10934 W. Stover St., Lincoln Township, $0.

James M. Gensler and Melissa A. Gensler to James M. Gensler, trustee, and James M. Gensler Tr219, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Marcia Ruth Goelitz to Marcia R. Goelitz Declaration Trust and Marcia R. Goelitz, trustee, 5751 N. Carole Court, Monroe Center, $0.

Cade Jay Bushnell and Mari Lyn Bushnell to Cade J. Bushnell, trustee, and Cade J. Bushnell Revocable Trust, one parcel on Plucker Road in Byron, two parcels in Marion Township $0.

Cade Jay Bushnell and Mari Lyn Bushnell to Mary Lyn Bushnell, trustee, and Mari Lyn Bushnell Revocable Trust, 5497 E. Macklin Road, Stillman Valley, and one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Linda Lou Andreen, trustee, and Linda L. Andreen, to Linda Lou Andreen, trustee, and Linda L. Andreen Trust, 203 S. Colfax St., Byron, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Donald J. Mumma and Erin E. Mumma to Mumma Family Trust, 607 Jefferson St., Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Deedra M. Hodge to Edwardo Castillo, 204 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $67,000.

Steven Eugene Foster and Jackie Lynn Foster to Jorge E. Lopez Salazar, 1231 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $200,000.

Kristin I. Hart and Michael Hart to Katherine N. Laubenstein, 1711 17th Ave., Sterling, $112,500.

Shelley Lifka, Larry Lifka and William C. Lifka Jr. Estate to Bernadine M. Lifka Estate, 1622 W. Third St., Sterling, and 513 Woodburn Ave., Sterling, $0.

Thomas J. Fisher to Austin D. Scott, 832 Fifth St., Erie, $83,500.

Wayne E. Lapp and Susan A. Lapp to Tom Rice and Melissa Rice, 509 W. 10th St., Sterling, $37,500.

Donald Curtis Emerson to Jedediah Renkes, 510 Jenkran St., No. 1, Morrison, $59,000.

Michael T. Young Trust, Arnie Nusbaum and Michael Guerrieri to Mark D. Bolrath, two parcels in Coloma Township, $250,000.

Janet L. Dean and Kelli Wright to Vivienne Pyle, 206 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $119,900.

Steven Baar and Gwendolyn Baar to Alan E. Blasdell and Teresa A. Blasdell, one parcel on Main Street in Fenton, $15,000.

Matthew James McDonnell and Betty L. McDonnell to Gloria Ivey, 21272 Lyndon Road, Morrison, $230,000.

Amber Schmidt to Justin S. Williams and Haley K. Williams, 1907 20th Ave., Sterling, $169,000.

Shane J. Gallentine and Wendy Jo Gallentine to Matthew James McDonnell and Katie Nicole Jakubs, 14625 Dixie Dr., Morrison, $320,000.

Dalia Sosa, formerly Maria Delrefugio Sosa, to Kimberly S. Stopher and Timothy A. Stopher, 2201 Maddens Dr., Sterling, $425,000.

Sharon Walker to Jennifer Walker, 29055 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $96,000.

Michael C. Riggen, Nancy Riggen and Wanda V. Riggen Estate to Jacob Yarbrough, 401 E. Park St., Morrison, $140,000.

Larry A. Deets and Donald G. Deets Estate to Larry A. Deets, 30648 Woodside Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Allen P. Wade and Jessica A. Wade to Katelyn J. Fisher, 504 Wiker Dr., Rock Falls, $155,000.

CPRT Properties LLC to Porter Brothers Construction Inc., 3611 West Lincolnway, Sterling, $210,000.

Kenneth A. Mahaffey and Sidonna Ann Mahaffey to Upcycle Junkie LLC, 121 E. Main St., Morrison, $110,000.

Ronald L. Garwick and Viola M. Garwick to Susan J. Wright, 500 Jenkran St., No. 2, Morrison, $145,000.

Richard Kendall Wood to Eunesa K. Boyette, 602 E. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $104,900.

Quit claim deeds

Dona M. Brill to Larry C. Brill, 511 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $0.

Jonas Mataitis and Regina Mataitis to Jonas Mataitis, 22802 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Nadine Venhuizen to Robert Venhuizen, 17357 Hazel Road, Morrison, $0.

Christy L. Gallentine to Shane J. Gallentine, 14625 Dixie Dr., Morrison, $0.

Rocky F. McGowan and Darcie L. McGowan to Murphy Joint Trust, Ryan G. Murphy, trustee, and Ashley C. Murphy, trustee, 1807 33rd Ave., Sterling, and 1803 33rd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Jill Fullmer to Jill A. Fullmer and Dennis W. Fullmer, 805 Avenue C, Rock Falls, $0.

John W. Thorn and Sharron J. Thorn to Sharron Joy Thorn, trustee, Thorn Family Trust and John W. Thorn, trustee, 14711 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

John Thorn and Sharron Thorn to Thorn Family Trust, John W. Thorn, trustee, Sharron Joy Thorn, trustee, one parcel, $0.

Brent M. Fisher to Anthony K. Kurtz, 614 17th Ave., Fulton, 905 16th Ave., Fulton, and 501 20th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Anthony Kurtz to David Frantz and Barbara M. Frantz, 1208 Third St., Fulton, $0.

Lonny J. Boerema and Lorraine M. Boerema to Lonny J. Boerema Family Trust and Lorraine M. Boerema Family Trust, 1205 Third Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustee Deeds

Marc T. Schutz Trust to George S. Sturtevant and Lisa L. Sturtevant, 27600 Arrow Road, Deer Grove, $215,000.

Penny J. Avila IRA to Mike L. Reed, 701 14th Ave., Sterling, $82,400.

Chicago Title Land Trust, trustee, and Trust No. 2197 to TCS Total Property Management LLC, 1111 Fourth Ave., Sterling, 307 15th Ave., Sterling, 1408 E. Third St., Sterling and 1308 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $100,000.

Executors

Bess M. Anselmo Estate to Crete L. Kingery, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Deed

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings Series Sh1 to Jocinda Zacharias and William Zacharias, 508 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $13,000.

Trudy K. Fisher Estate to the city of Rock Falls, 303 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $100.

Whiteside County sheriff and Jazmine Castillo to Rock River Housing Trust, 1303 17th Ave., Sterling, $71,281.

Whiteside County sheriff and Ronald J. Gipson Estate to Joseph P. McDonald, 608 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Dennis G. Shadle Estate to DPRE LLC, doing business as DP Real Estate, 604 21st Ave., Fulton, $11,000.

Heirship

Shelley Lifka and William C. Lifka Jr. Estate, 1622 W. Third St., Sterling, and 513 Woodburn Ave., Sterling, $0.

Larry A. Deets and Donald G. Deets Estate, 30648 Woodside Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office