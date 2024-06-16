June 15, 2024
Buffalo Wild Wings gives back to Sterling youths

Guests can support kids in their community by purchasing sauce bottles from their local Buffalo Wild Wings

By Shaw Local News Network

STERLING – The Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation throughout 2024 will donate more than $3 million to organizations that support various youth initiatives that help kids thrive, compete and belong to a team.

Of the total donation amount, $1 million will go toward the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the remaining $2 million will support more than 300 local youth-serving nonprofits throughout the U.S.

In Sterling, the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation donated $500 to Twin Cities Public Action to Deliver Shelter Inc.

For every sauce bottle purchased, $1 will benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and hundreds of other local nonprofits. To learn more about the work the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation is doing throughout the year, visit foundation.buffalowildwings.com.

Shaw Local News Network

