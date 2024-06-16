Buffalo Wild Wings gives back to Sterling youths

STERLING – The Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation throughout 2024 will donate more than $3 million to organizations that support various youth initiatives that help kids thrive, compete and belong to a team.

Of the total donation amount, $1 million will go toward the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the remaining $2 million will support more than 300 local youth-serving nonprofits throughout the U.S.

In Sterling, the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation donated $500 to Twin Cities Public Action to Deliver Shelter Inc.

For every sauce bottle purchased, $1 will benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and hundreds of other local nonprofits. To learn more about the work the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation is doing throughout the year, visit foundation.buffalowildwings.com.