Rep. Fritts to host June 8 shred event

DIXON — State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a shred event from 9-11 a.m. June 8 at Self Help Enterprises, 2300 W. LeFevre Road in Sterling.

“Join us for a free shred event to safely and confidentially dispose of any unneeded documents you may have at home,” Fritts said. “This is a great opportunity for my office to team up with Self Help and give back to the community by providing an often-overlooked, but important resource. I invite all local residents to come by and utilize this free and easy service from the comfort of their cars.”

Participants should follow all directions when entering the parking lot. This is a drive-up event, but participants can exit their vehicles to watch the shredding. Only residential paper documents without paper clips will be accepted.

For more information, call 815-561-3690 or visit RepFritts.com.