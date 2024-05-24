Sterling’s Brecken Peterson advances to state tennis quarterfinals: Thursday Sauk Valley Media sports roundup

Boys tennis

IHSA state tennis meet: Sterling’s Brecken Peterson won his first three matches at the IHSA Class 1A state tennis tournament on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals. Peterson beat IMSA’s Arnav Patel 6-0, 6-0, Chicago Wolcott’s Kaden Brown 6-3, 6-2 and Morton’s Carter Kendall 6-3, 7-5. Peterson will play Hinsdale South’s Zeke Bisharat in the quarterfinals on Friday at Hersey High School.

The Newman doubles team of Logan Palmer and Joel Rhodes went 2-2. They beat Morton’s Ryan Klopfenstein and Joal Larson 6-3, 7-6 (6), lost to Troy Triad’s Joe Cass and Ethan Stewart, 6-0, 6-1, beat Niles Notre Dame’s Michael Rios and Max Stalenczyk 6-2, 7-6 (6) but then lost to Quincy Notre Dame’s Daniel Dyer and Alex Strong 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-5

Boys track and field

State meet: Morrison advanced three relays and Newman one, leading Sauk Valley area finalists from Thursday’s preliminaries of the Class 1A state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Morrison’s 4x100 relay team of Camden Pruis, Zach Milder, Levi Milder and Brady Anderson ran the fastest time of 42.34 seconds in prelims, and the same four also ran the fastest time in the 4x200 relay of 1:28.45. Both were season-bests. Newman’s 4x800 relay team of Cody McBride, Wyatt Widolff, Lucas Schaab and Lucas Simpson ran the fastest time in prelims of 8:02.67, a season-best.

Anderson of Morrison also advanced in the 100-meter dash with the fourth-fastest time of 10.72 seconds. Levi Milder of Morrison also advanced in the 200 with a time of 21.89 seconds, second-fastest in prelims. Widolff of Newman also advanced in the 800 with the seventh-fastest prelim time of 1:59.85. Simpson of Newman also advanced in the 400 in a time of 50.78, sixth-fastest in prelims. Schaab of Newman also advanced in the 1,600 with a time of 4:31.55, 11th-best in prelims.

Also advancing was Milledgeville’s Parker Krogman in the 300 hurdles with the seventh-best prelim time of 41.17, Forreston’s 4x200 relay of De’Angelo Fernandez, Micah Nelson, Brock Soltow and Noah Dewey (fifth, 1:30.29), Forreston’s 4x400 relay of Nelson, Hayden Vinnedge, Soltow and Dewey (fourth, 3:27.66) and Newman’s 4x400 relay of Widolff, Carter Rude, Brady Williamson and Simpson (eighth, 3:28.96).

In field events, Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing is in seventh in the shot put with a throw of 45.31 meters, Forreston’s Eli Ferris cleared 1.85 meters to advance in the high jump finals and Oregon’s Leo Cardenas cleared 3.80 meters to advance to the pole vault finals.