June 14 application deadline set for CGH Health Foundation Scholarships

STERLING – June 14 is the submission deadline for 2024 CGH Health Foundation scholarship applications. Local students already accepted into their health care/nursing program professional field of study are eligible. There are 11 different grants available ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

Four new scholarships created this year include the $2,000 Jill Adolph Nursing Scholarship, $1,000 Anne C. Marry Nursing Scholarship, $1,000 Mary McCormick Nursing Scholarship and $2,500 Gene and Lu Robbins Healthcare Scholarship. The total amount to be awarded is $28,500.

Other scholarships include three $3,000 Althea Larson Nursing Scholarships, one $1,000 Edgar and Florence Hall Nursing Scholarship, one $1,000 Bill and Marrietta Lilly Healthcare Scholarship, and two $3,000 Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Healthcare Scholarships.

“We encourage our Sauk Valley-area students to apply for these scholarships,” said Amy Downs, foundation trustee/chairwoman of the Scholarship Committee and Sterling Schools’ director of curriculum and instruction. “Our goal is to provide support to local students who hopefully would consider coming back to serve at their community hospital once they have graduated.”

Forms are available at www.cghmc.com/foundation/scholarships or by contacting CGH Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Blaine at 815-625-0400, ext. 5575. Students must already be admitted to their professional field of study, i.e., nursing, pharmacy or physical therapy school, etc.; be a resident of the CGH Medical Center service area; demonstrate financial need (although merit is considered); and have a minimum 3.0 GPA.