Forreston baseball advances, Sterling softball rolls: Sauk Valley Media sports roundup for Wednesday

Baseball

Forreston 10, Lena-Winslow 4: At the Class 1A Forreston Sectional, Carson Akins had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Cardinals into the sectional title game. Kendall Erdmann and Alex Schoonhoven drove in a pair for Forreston (24-8-1). The Cardinals will face East Dubuque for the sectional title on Saturday.

East Dubuque 6, Fulton 2: At the Class 1A Forreston Sectional, AJ Boardman went five innings, striking out nine as the Steamers fell in the sectional semifinals. At the plate, Dom Kramer and Boardman had RBIs for Fulton (14-14).

Softball

Sterling 15, Boylan Catholic 1 (5 inn.): At the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional, Mya Lira doubled three times and drove in four to help the Golden Warriors roll into the regional final. Marley Sechrest had three RBIs and Sienna Stingley homered, drove in three and struck out 11. Sterling (23-5) will face either Belvidere or Belvidere North in Saturday’s regional final.