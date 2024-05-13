McCombie calls for input about fight against chronic wasting disease

SAVANNA — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is seeking input from northwest Illinois residents about chronic wasting disease and the efforts by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to combat it.

CDW has affected areas within McCombie’s 89th Legislative District, which includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties and portions of Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties. After hearing from constituents and their concerns about DNR’s policies to address CWD, McCombie is asking for more input from area residents and hunters.

“The CWD program has been considered to affect the deer population of northwest Illinois and as I continue to engage with hunters and the DNR to find a solution, I want to hear from those impacted on their ideas as to how we can move forward,” McCombie said.

She has met with the state agency tasked with handling the ongoing CDW disease and is in the process of pursuing legislation to find state fixes that will better accommodate constituents’ concerns.

“Illinois residents, especially those in my district, are very unhappy with how the DNR has managed CWD and I am determined to engage with stakeholders on both sides of the issue to be a part of a solution,” she said.

McCombie is encouraging constituents to share their views by completing a survey, which can be found on her website at RepMcCombie.com under the “Take Action” tab: Leader McCombie Sportsmen Survey - Illinois House Republicans.

The survey will help McCombie determine the next best steps on alternative management to CWD. Residents can contact McCombie’s office by phone at 815-291-8989.