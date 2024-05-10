Monster trucks, including Bigfoot, will be at Whiteside County Fair in August

Brad Shippert of Dixon rolls over cars Aug. 17, 2023, during the Full Throttle Monster Truck show at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison. The show is slated for the 2024 Whiteside County Fair entertainment lineup. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MORRISON – Full Throttle Monster Trucks will be back for this year’s Whiteside County Fair, organizers have announced.

The monster trucks will be featured Thursday, Aug. 15. The famous Bigfoot will be at the event.

Monster trucks have been a favorite form of entertainment and excitement for decades. Since the 1970s, forms of monster trucks have raced, performed tricks and smashed cars. Several trucks will be in front of the grandstand at 7 p.m.

The fair opens Tuesday, Aug. 13, and concludes Saturday, Aug. 17.

For information, go to the Whiteside County Fair website at www.whitesidecountyfair.org.