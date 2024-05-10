May 10, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Monster trucks, including Bigfoot, will be at Whiteside County Fair in August

By Shaw Local News Network
Brad Shippert of Dixon rolls right over cars Thursday, August 17, 2023 during the Full Throttle Monster Truck show at the Whiteside County Fair. The local boy made good by wowing the crowd in Morrison.

Brad Shippert of Dixon rolls over cars Aug. 17, 2023, during the Full Throttle Monster Truck show at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison. The show is slated for the 2024 Whiteside County Fair entertainment lineup. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MORRISON – Full Throttle Monster Trucks will be back for this year’s Whiteside County Fair, organizers have announced.

The monster trucks will be featured Thursday, Aug. 15. The famous Bigfoot will be at the event.

Monster trucks have been a favorite form of entertainment and excitement for decades. Since the 1970s, forms of monster trucks have raced, performed tricks and smashed cars. Several trucks will be in front of the grandstand at 7 p.m.

The fair opens Tuesday, Aug. 13, and concludes Saturday, Aug. 17.

For information, go to the Whiteside County Fair website at www.whitesidecountyfair.org.

MorrisonWhiteside CountyFair
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois