Oregon, Amboy baseball win nonconference games: Saturday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Oregon 7, Polo 1: At Oregon, the Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning to secure a nonconference win over the Marcos on Saturday.

Jackson Messenger totaled three RBIs for Oregon.

Bryce Becker pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out 12 with four walks.

Carter Merdian went 1 for 3 and scored the only run for Polo.

Amboy 16, Orangeville/Aquin 0 (4 inn.): At Orangeville, the Clippers scored nine first-inning runs en route to a run-rule win.

Brody Christofferson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Landon Whelchel went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Carson Barlow went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Amboy. Austin Shugars hit a solo home run, and Quinn Leffelman scored a team-high four runs for the Clippers.

Tanner Welch pitched four scoreless innings for the win.

Kaneland 7, Forreston 1: At Maple Park, the Knights scored six runs in the fifth inning to claim a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Kendall Erdmann went 2 for 4 for Forreston.

Milledgeville 16, Hinckley-Big Rock 7: At Hinckley, the Missiles took a 7-1 lead after two innings and cruised to a nonconference win over the Royals.

Colton Hendrick, Evan Schenck and Connor Nye each had two hits for Milledgeville. Hendrick, Bryson Wiersema, Tristan Green and Micah Toms-Smith each tallied two RBIs for the Missiles.

Softball

Fulton 5, Galena 4: At Fulton, the Steamers scored five runs in the fourth inning and held off the Pirates for an NUIC crossover win.

Emily Kane doubled and tallied three RBIs, while Kylie Smither homered and totaled two RBIs for Fulton.

Addison Hartman earned the complete-game win, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits and striking out 10 with two walks.

Boys tennis

Sterling goes 3-0 at Harlem Invite: At Machesney Park, the Golden Warriors beat Round Lake 4-0, DeKalb 3-1 and Woodstock 2-2 (lost fewer games in head-to-head competition for tiebreaker).

Brecken Peterson (No. 1 singles) and Iker Zaragoza and Benjamin Boze (No. 1 doubles) each went 3-0 on the day. Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf (No. 2 doubles) went 2-1.

Rochelle Hub Invite: At Rochelle, Princeton won the five-team event with 24 points, Rochelle and Newman tied for second with 16, Mendota took fourth with 10 and Dixon finished fifth with eight.

Newman’s Logan Palmer and Joel Rhodes went 4-0 for a first-place finish at No. 1 doubles. Also for the Comets, Ryan Partington (No. 1 singles) and JP Ryan and Hiram Zigler (No. 2 doubles) each went 3-1 for second-place finishes.