Colton Hendrick leads Milledgeville to baseball victory: Friday’s Sauk Valley Media Roundup

Baseball

Milledgeville 9, Morrison 5: Colton Hendrick went 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead the Missiles to a nonconference victory.

Bryce McKenna and Micah Toms-Smith combined to drive in two runs. Connor Nye struck out two through four innings on the mound.

Dixon 11, Rockford Christian 6: At Rockford, Bryce Feit went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs scored during a Big Northern Conference win.

Alex Harrison went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ari Selmani struck out eight through 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Newman Central Catholic 8, Sherrard 1: Chase Decker went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Comets to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory.

Evan Bushman struck out five through six innings pitched.

Rock Falls 5, Rockford Lutheran 2: Owen Mandrell drove in two runs to lead the Rockets to a Big Northern Conference win.

Softball

Dixon 15, Winnebago 14: Ava Valk homered and the Duchesses picked up a Big Northern Conference victory.

Delaney Bruce went 2 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs and Taylor Frost went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Allie Abell struck out three through 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Eastland 16, Amboy 11 (Game 1): Haleigh Stenzel drove in three runs but the Clippers fell in Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Conference action.

Kiera Karlson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Eastland 6, Amboy 5 (Game 2): The Clippers battled but came up short in Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Conference play.

Kiera Karlson drove in two runs and Peyton Payne went 4 for 4 with an RBI.

Sherrard 5, Newman Central Catholic 4: At Sterling, the Comets battled but came up short in Three Rivers Conference crossover action.

Madison Duhon went 2 for 3 with a homer and an RBI. Jess Johns struck out five through seven innings of work in the circle.

Sterling 8, Moline 1: Ady Waldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run to help the Golden Warriors to a win in Western Big 6 Conference play.

Sienna Stingley threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Girls track and field

Oregon Invite: Fulton took first with 145 points, Forreston took second with 102.75 points, Oregon took third with 58.75 points and Amboy took eighth with 48.75 points in a 12-team meet.

For the Steamers, Emery Wherry won the 100-meter hurdles (16.74) and the 300 hurdles (51.73). The 4x100 meter relay won and the 4x400 meter relay won. Kylie Smither won shot put (10.39 meters) and Olivia Knott won triple jump (9.85).

For the Cardinals, Sydni Badertscher won discus (33.34) and Bree Schneiderman won long jump (5.13).

For the Hawks, Sonya Plescia won pole vault (2.74).

Geneseo Invite: Sterling took sixth place with 63 points during a nine-team meet.

Rhlyee Delgado won the 800 (2:33.47), Taah Liberty took third in the 100 (13.4) and Anna Aulwes took first in the 200 (27.82).