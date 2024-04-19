Sterling boys tennis sweeps United Township: Thursday’s SVM area roundup

Oregon's Deborah Schmid (3) looks for an opening against Byron on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Byron High School. The Tigers won the game 2-1. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys tennis

Sterling 5, United Township 0: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors swept the Panthers in their Western Big 6 matchup on Thursday.

Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, while Servando Diaz won at No. 2 singles.

Iker Zaragoza and Benjamin Boze were victorious at No. 1 doubles, and Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf prevailed at No. 2 doubles. Gavin Staats and Nathan Guerrero completed the doubles sweep in the No. 3 slot.

[ Photos: Byron edges Oregon 2-1 ]

Girls soccer

Byron 2, Oregon 1: At Byron, the Hawks’ eight-game undefeated streak came to an end with a loss to the Tigers.

Deborah Schmid scored the lone goal for Oregon.