Mt. Morris man faces four meth charges after May 3 arrest

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

MT. MORRIS – A 55-year-old Mt. Morris man is charged with possession and delivery of methamphetamine following an investigation by the Mt. Morris Police Department.

David D. Lowtharp was arrested about 10 p.m. May 3 after the Mt. Morris and Oregon police departments executed a search warrant in the 200 block of East Main Street, Mt. Morris, according to a news release from Mt. Morris Police Chief Michael Cicchetti.

Lowtharp was charged with one count each of methamphetamine delivery, 5 to 15 grams (Class 1 felony); methamphetamine delivery, less than 5 grams (Class 2 felony); possession of methamphetamine, 5 to 15 grams (Class 2 felony); and possession of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams (Class 3 felony), Ogle County court records show.

The search warrant was based on information Mt. Morris police spent several months investigating, Cicchetti wrote in the release.

Another man was arrested May 3, but Ogle County court records did not show any charges had been filed as of 4:30 p.m. May 16.

Lowtharp is set to appear in courtroom 202 of Ogle County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. May 17.