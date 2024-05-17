Sterling man pleads guilty to possessing images depicting child sex abuse, 36 counts dismissed

MORRISON – A Sterling man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to four of 40 charges of possession of child sexual abuse images filed against him.

Jonas M. Gragert, 37, pleaded guilty in Whiteside County court to two counts of possessing sexual abuse images of a child younger than 13 in each of two cases, one filed in 2020 and another filed in 2023. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison on each count, with the sentences to be served consecutively in each case, according to court documents.

Eighteen counts filed in each case – a total of 36 counts of possessing sexual abuse images of a child younger than 13 – were dismissed as part of plea agreements reached in each case. All were Class 2 felonies punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison.

Gragert also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,394 in the 2020 case and $4,364 in the 2023 case. Whiteside County Judge James F. Heuerman presided over Wednesday’s plea and sentencing proceedings.

According to court records, Gragert was charged in the first case on Sept. 2, 2020, about two weeks after police received a tip. He posted $10,000 of his $100,000 bond Sept. 10. Fifteen more charges were added the day after he posted bond.

As that case was making its way through the courts and Gragert remained out on bond, another investigation began in December 2022. A Feb. 21, 2023, search of Gragert’s home turned up items that an analysis determined depicted child sexual abuse, Sterling police said in a news release and according to court records.

Gragert was charged April 11, 2023, with 20 more counts of possessing sexual abuse images of a child younger than 13. Bond was set at $500,000 at that time, and he remained in custody.