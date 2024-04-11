Ashton Miner hits 1st homer in Newman baseball’s win: Wednesday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Newman 13, Putnam County 0 (6 inn.): At Granville, freshman Ashton Miner went 2 for 4 with six RBIs, including a double and his first high school home run, as the Comets topped the Panthers on Wednesday.

Newman scored eight runs in the sixth inning to cap the run-rule win.

Brendan Tunink drew three intentional walks and had a triple the only time he was pitched to.

Joe Oswalt threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out five with four walks.

Forreston 18, West Carroll 3 (4 inn.): At Forreston, the Cardinals scored nine runs in the third inning en route to a run-rule win over the Thunder.

Alec Schoonhoven tallied a team-high three hits, while Carson Akins and Daniel Koehl chipped in three RBIs apiece for Forreston. Akins and Schoonhoven each hit a home run. Schoonhoven also had a double.

Alex Ryia pitched three innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and striking out five with one walk.

Orangeville/Aquin Catholic 8, Polo 3: At Orangeville, the Marcos fell into a 7-0 hole after four innings and couldn’t recover.

Nolan Hahn led Polo with two hits.

Softball

Morrison 6, Annawan-Wethersfield 1: At Morrison, the Fillies took a 5-0 lead after two innings and cruised to a nonconference win over the Titans.

Bella Duncan, Jordan Eads and Elle Milnes each singled for Morrison.

Duncan earned the complete-game win, allowing a run on two hits and striking out 16 with three walks.

Eastland 10, River Ridge/Scales Mound 3: At Hanover, the Cougars cruised to an NUIC crossover win over the Wildcats.

Vanessa Allen and Sophie Preston led Eastland with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Allen homered and tripled.

Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out four with no walks.

Boys tennis

Sterling at La Salle-Peru Quadrangular: At the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle, the Golden Warriors beat Ottawa 4-1 and lost 3-2 to L-P.

Against Ottawa, Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, Servando Diaz won at No. 2 singles, Jubraan Alkhalaf and Yamaan Alkhalaf won at No. 2 doubles, and Gavin Staats and Nathan Guerrero won at No. 3 doubles.

Against L-P, Peterson won at No. 1 singles and Staats and Guerrero won at No. 3 doubles.