Newman softball downs defending 1A state champ St. Bede: Monday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Newman 6, St. Bede 5: At Sterling, the Comets built a 6-2 lead through six innings and hung on for a nonconference win against the defending Class 1A state champion Bruins on Monday.

Jess Johns went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including two doubles, to lead Newman at the plate. Brenleigh Cook added two RBIs. Johns earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out 14 with seven walks.

Rock Falls 5, Rockford Lutheran 3: At Rock Falls, the Rockets scored three runs in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead, then held off the Crusaders for a BNC win.

Maddison Morgan and Peyton Smit led Rock Falls with two hits apiece, including a triple for Morgan. Olivia Osborne had two RBIs for the Rockets.

Zoey Silva earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on four hits and striking out 13 with two walks.

Genoa-Kingston 6, Dixon 2: At Genoa, the Duchesses fell behind 4-0 after four innings and came up short in their comeback attempt against the Cogs.

Bailey Tegeler totaled three hits, including a double and a triple, while Allie Abell, Elly Brown and Kara Gaither added two hits apiece for Dixon. Tegeler and Brown drove in the runs.

Abell took the loss in a complete game of six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and striking out three with one walk.

Amboy 8, Milledgeville 7: At Amboy, the Clippers edged the Missiles for their first NUIC South win.

Kiera Karlson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Tyrah Vaessen and Peyton Payne each went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Haleigh Stenzel chipped in three RBIs for Amboy.

Ellie McLaughlin was the winning pitcher.

Loren Meiners, Maliah Grenoble and Olivia Wooden had two hits apiece for Milledgeville.

Morrison 9, Galena 3: At Galena, the Fillies scored in every inning after the second to claim a nonconference win over the Pirates.

Bella Duncan went 4 for 4, including a home run and a double, to lead Morrison at the plate. She also pitched one inning of scoreless relief, striking out three without conceding a hit or a walk.

Ava Duncan pitched six innings for the win, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out 10 with one walk.

Fulton 5, Mercer County 4: At Aledo, a sixth-inning run lifted the Steamers past the Golden Eagles.

Brooklyn Brennan, Zoe Kunau and Madyson Luskey paced Fulton with two hits each. Kunau had two RBIs.

Addison Hartman earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on four hits and striking out eight with three walks.

Baseball

Dixon 3, Rockford Christian 1: At Rockford, the Dukes improved to 7-1 with a Big Northern Conference win over the Royal Lions.

Bryce Feit and Quade Richards led Dixon with two hits apiece, while Ari Selmani chipped in two RBIs.

Alex Harrison (2-0) earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out eight with one walk.

Ashton-Franklin Center 13, South Beloit 3 (5 inn.): At Ashton, the Raiders scored six runs in the fifth inning to cap a run-rule win over the Sobos.

Brock Lehman went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a triple, to lead AFC at the plate. Logan O’Brien and Aaron Lester chipped in two RBIs each for the Raiders. O’Brien had two hits and Lester tripled on his only hit.

Lester earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on four hits and striking out 10 with two walks.

Warren/Stockton 13, Milledgeville 3 (5 inn.): At Warren, the Warhawks rolled to a run-rule win over the Missiles.

Connor Nye had two RBIs for Milledgeville.

Byron 11, Oregon 0 (5 inn.): At Byron, the Hawks were limited to two hits in a shutout, run-rule loss to the Tigers.

Keaton Salsbury and Jack Washburn each singled for Oregon.

Boys tennis

Sterling 5, Mendota 0: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors swept the Trojans in a nonconference match.

Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, while Servando Diaz prevailed at No. 2 singles.

Iker Zaragoza and Benjamin Boze took the No. 1 doubles win, and Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf triumphed at No. 2 doubles. Gavin Staats and Nathan Guerrero completed the doubles sweep with a victory in the No. 3 slot.