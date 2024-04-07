Dixon baseball sweeps Genoa-Kingston for first BNC wins: Saturday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Dixon 6-11, Genoa-Kingston 1-1: At Dixon, the Dukes nabbed their first Big Northern Conference wins of the season and improved to 6-1 with a doubleheader sweep of the Cogs on Saturday.

In Game 1, Alex Harrison and Ari Selmani led Dixon with three hits each.

Bryce Feit pitched six innings for the Game 1 win, allowing one unearned run on two hits and striking out eight with three walks.

In Game 2, Max Clark went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, and Harrison went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks – the two hits being a triple and a home run.

Brady Lawrence pitched all five innings for the Game 2 win, allowing one unearned run on three hits and striking out four with two walks.

Rock Island 1-4, Sterling 0-2: At Rock Island, the Golden Warriors lost two close games in a Western Big 6 doubleheader against the Rocks.

In Game 1, Braden Birdsley had the only hit for Sterling.

Garrett Polson took the Game 1 loss in four innings, allowing one earned run on zero hits and striking out seven with seven walks. Bryce Hartman pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out two with no walks.

In Game 2, Birdsley and Tatum Allen totaled two hits each to lead Sterling.

Eli Penne took the Game 2 loss in five innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and striking out two with no walks.

Forreston 14, Roanoke-Benson 6: At Roanoke, the Cardinals the surged ahead with a four-run fifth inning, then iced the game with a six-run seventh.

Kendall Erdmann, Patrick Wichman and Daniel Koehl each totaled three hits for Forreston. Alec Schoonhoven tallied three RBIs, including a home run, for the Cardinals. Erdmann and Brady Gill each added two RBIs.

Erdmann pitched two hitless, scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one walk, and Schoonhoven earned the win with three innings on the mound.

Bureau Valley 16, Polo 1 (4 inn.): At Polo, the Storm scored seven runs in the second inning and cruised to a run-rule win over the Marcos.

Landen Birdsley went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Bryce Helms chipped in three RBIs for Bureau Valley.

Elijah Endress earned the win with three innings on the mound, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out two with two walks.

Scott Robertson and Gage Zeigler each had two hits to lead Polo.

Dakota 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 4: At Dakota, the Raiders led 4-0 after two innings but gave up 15 unanswered runs over the next five, including nine in the seventh, to lose the NUIC crossover game.

Aaron Lester went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Brock Lehman went 2 for 4 for AFC.

Eastland 13, Tuscola 6: At Tuscola, the Cougars took a 6-0 lead after two innings and cruised past the Warriors.

Peyton Spears, Brayden Jackson and Hunter Miller led Eastland with hits each. Jackson and Trevor Janssen each hit a home run and co-led the team with three RBIs.

Softball

Dixon 10, Byron 0 (5 inn.): At Dixon, Allie Abell fired a complete game, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks as the Duchesses nabbed a run-rule win against the Tigers.

Ava Valk homered and totaled four RBIs for Dixon. Bailey Tegeler went 2 for 3 an RBI and scored three runs, and Aly Moore chipped in two RBIs for the Duchesses.

Rock Falls goes 0-2 in Ottawa doubleheader: At Ottawa, Rock Falls lost 14-4 to Ottawa and 13-0 to Rockridge in the three-team event.

Against Ottawa, Olivia Osborne doubled only her only hit and had one RBI to lead the Rockets.

Against Rockridge, Ari Reyna had the only hit for Rock Falls.

Oregon 12-10, Lena-Winslow 2-11: At Oregon, the Hawks split their doubleheader against the Panthers.

In Game 1, Oregon pounded out 15 hits, including three home runs, in a 10-run rule win. Gracen Pitts and Madi Shaffer led the way with three hits each, while Ella Dannhorn, Olivia Paul and Emma Schlichtmann each hit a home run. Kaelin Shaffer chipped in two hits, and Abi Fletcher delivered a key two-run single for the Hawks.

Freshman pitcher Brooke Halverson threw seven strikeouts and allowed only one earned run on two hits over four innings.

In Game 2, Halverson recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed zero earned runs in 5 1/3 innings of relief. Oregon was trailing 7-1 when she took over in the circle.

Dannhorn, Pitts and Paul led the Hawks with three hits each in Game 2.

The Panthers scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Eastland 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 5 (5 inn.): At Ashton, the Cougars scored seven runs in the fourth inning en route to a run-rule win over the Raiders.

Isabella Ames went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Vanessa Allen, Olivia Klinefelter, Morgan McCullough, Sophie Preston and Jenica Stoner each added two hits for Eastland. Ames and Klinefelter both hit a home run. Klinefelter totaled a team-high three RBIs.

Stoner earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and striking out nine with no walks.

Natalee VanNatta and Alexis Schwarz led AFC with two hits apiece. Schwarz doubled on both hits and tallied four RBIs.

Pearl City Tournament: At Pearl City, Fulton went 3-0 in the five-inning games to win the tournament championship. The Steamers beat Warren/Stockton 15-6, West Carroll 15-2 and Galena 11-0 in the championship game.

Against W/S, Resse Germann went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, Brooklyn Brennan went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Zoe Kunau went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Steamers. Jessa Read totaled two hits and an RBI while picking up the pitching win for Fulton.

Against West Carroll, Germann went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Brennan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, including a home run, and Addison Hartman went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Parker Sanderson earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and striking out one with one walk.

Against Galena, Emily Kane totaled three RBIs, and Brennan and Germann added two RBIs each. Madyson Luskey led the Steamers with two hits, including a triple.

Hartman pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout for the win, striking out seven with no walks.

Bureau Valley 11, Polo 1: At Polo, the Lady Marcos committed seven errors and managed only five hits in a nonconference loss to the Storm.

Sydnei Rahn went 3 for 3, including a double, to lead Polo.

Boys tennis

Sterling splits home triangular: At Westwood Indoor Tennis Center, Sterling went 1-1 in the three-team event, defeating Hononegah 3-1 and losing to Princeton 3-1.

Against Princeton, Brecken Peterson picked up the lone Golden Warriors’ win at No. 1 singles.

Against Hononegah, Servando Diaz won at No. 2 singles, Iker Zaragoza and Benjamin Boze won at No. 1 doubles, and Gavin Staats and Nathan Guerrero prevailed at No. 2 doubles.