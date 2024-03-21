Timber Lake Playhouse opens doors early for theater’s trivia night

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse will open its doors early this year for trivia night followed by a series of fun-filled events for all members of the family.

TLP Trivia Night will be April 6. Put your knowledge to the test while enjoying food and the chance to win prizes.

TLP continues its spring events with Disney’s Frozen, a Sing A-long Movie Night on April 13, Casino Night with The Rat Pack Concert on April 20, a Kentucky Derby Party bourbon-tasting event May 4, and a return of The Four C Notes recreating the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons on May 18. The C Notes features John Michael Coppola, director of TLP’s production of “Jersey Boys” last summer.

On Saturday, April 27, popular local band, Better Late Than Never, will host a fundraiser for TLP at the Playhouse. Having a reputation for their energetic live performances, BLTN plays a wide variety of music intended to engage the audience as well as tap into all musical tastes. Come early for a flight of craft beer before the concert.

TLP’s Spring Festival – TLPalooza – will kick off the summer season May 25. This day-long festival features games, food, tours of the theater, great craft beer and local bands. The day concludes with an evening concert by Johnny Lyons and the Pride.

“We’ve had many requests to bring more activities to the theater in the off season,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director. “Our staff has had fun planning these events for our patrons.”

Fall events include concerts by The Chicago Experience (A Chicago Tribute), The Piano Men (An Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute), Heartache Tonight (An Eagles Tribute), The Brooklyn Charmers (A Steely Dan Tribute), Are You Ready For It? (A Taylor Swift Tribute), and Elvis Through the Years. Events also include movie nights: “Halloweentown” (preceded by a walk down the Trick or Treat Trail), “The Mighty (Paw Patrol) Movie” and “The Polar Express.” Returning this fall will be OctoberFest, a fall festival featuring BeerFest – a craft beer-tasting event and other fall activities, and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with shadow actors performing during the movie.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events and shows are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035.