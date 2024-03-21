Polo baseball, softball top Pearl City: Wednesday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Polo 9, Pearl City 3: At Pearl City, the Marcos took a 6-0 lead after three innings and cruised to an NUIC crossover win over the Wolves on Wednesday.

Nolan Hahn went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, Dawson Foster went 3 for 4 with one RBI, and Scott Robertson and Carter Merdian chipped in two hits each for Polo. Jeffrey Donaldson added two RBIs for the Marcos, and Foster scored a team-high three runs.

Hahn also pitched four innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out six with one walk.

Softball

Sherrard 9, Sterling 1: At Sherrard, the Golden Warriors trailed the Tigers 2-0 after five innings, then gave up seven runs in the sixth to lose their first game of the season.

Mya Lira drove in Ady Waldschmidt for Sterling’s only run in the sixth inning. The Golden Warriors (5-1) managed just three hits.

Polo 11, Pearl City 8: At Pearl City, the Lady Marcos scored five runs in the first inning and held off a Wolves’ rally for an NUIC crossover win.

Karlea Frey hammered a two-run home run, totaled four RBIs, and reached a base in 4-of-5 plate appearances. Cheyenna Wilkins and Sydnei Rahn had three hits each for Polo, and Izabella Witkowski added two hits and three RBIs.

Frey pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs (one unearned) on eight hits and striking out three with one walk.

Tuesday’s late results

Baseball

Oregon 11, Indian Creek 0 (6 inn.): At Shabbona, the Hawks took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth to claim the 10-run-rule win over the Timberwolves.

Oregon managed only four hits but got on base frequently with 14 walks.

Logan Weems went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks, while Kade Girton and Gavin Morrow chipped in two RBIs apiece for the Hawks.

Jack Washburn pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out 11 with no walks.

Softball

Galena 9, Polo 7: At Polo, the Lady Marcos committed five errors in a close NUIC crossover loss to the Pirates.

Sydnei Rahn led Polo with two hits, while Camrynn Jones tossed 11 strikeouts.