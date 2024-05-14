Man arrested after search of Oregon home

OREGON – An Oregon man was arrested Monday after the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, with the assistance of the Oregon Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North Seventh Street in Oregon.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher L. Cash, 36, of Oregon was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies; unlawful possession of a weapon with a revoked FOID (Firearm Owner’s Identification Card), a Class 3 felony; unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon silencer, a Class 3 felony; unlawful possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, Cash was transported to the Ogle County Jail and released, pending a future court date.

As of Tuesday, court records indicated that Cash had not been formally charged and no court date had been set.