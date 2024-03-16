Amboy, Morrison baseball walk it off in bottom of 7th: Friday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Amboy 6, Bureau Valley 5: At Amboy, Quinn Leffelman smacked a three-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Clippers over the Storm on Friday.

Leffelman went 3 for 4 for three RBIs, Rylan McNinch went 3 for 3 with one RBI, and Landon Whelchel drew two walks and scored three runs for Amboy.

Landon Montavon earned the pitching win in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out six with six walks.

Morrison 9, Fulton 8: At Morrison, Kaleb Schroeder tied the game 8-8 with a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning, then scored the winning run on a dropped third strike after moving to third on a single by Collin Renkes.

Schroeder finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk, Renkes went 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Jason Hall went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Morrison.

Koltin Swaim pitched four innings for the Mustangs, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out seven with three walks.

Jacob Huisenga went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a walk for Fulton.

Softball

Rock Falls 9, Erie-Prophetstown 2: At Rock Falls, the Rockets trailed the Panthers 1-0 through four innings, but scored five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to claim a nonconference win.

Jeslyn Krueger went 3 for 4, and Maddison Morgan went 2 for 4 to lead Rock Falls. Krueger and Morgan each doubled twice and had two RBIs.

Zoey Silva pitched four innings for the Rockets, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out three with three walks. Peyton Smit threw three innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and striking out four with one walk.

Fulton 9, Morrison 7: At Morrison, the Steamers took a 7-1 lead with a four-run fourth inning, then held off a furious Fillies’ rally for a nonconference win.

Resse Germann went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, including a double and a home run, and Zoe Kunau scored three runs for Fulton.

Bella Duncan pitched five innings of relief for Morrison, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and striking out 12 with two walks.

Jordan Eads, Allie Anderson and Bella Scachette had two hits apiece for the Fillies. Eads had three RBIs.