Dixon baseball, Sterling, Rock Falls softball prevail: Wednesday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Sterling 10, Freeport 0 (5 inn.): At Sterling, the Golden Warriors scored six runs in the first two innings and pushed four more across in the fourth to claim a five-inning win over the Pretzels on Wednesday.

Olivia Melcher went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, including a home run and a triple, to lead Sterling at the plate. She also scored three runs. Ady Waldschmidt and Marley Sechrest chipped in two RBIs each for the Golden Warriors. Sechrest and Katie Taylor both hit a home run, and Waldschmidt hammered a triple.

Sienna Stingley and Waldschmidt combined for the shutout. Stingley struck out eight with no walks and no hits in three scoreless innings in the circle. Waldschmidt struck out four with one walk and one hit in two innings.

Rock Falls 4, Alleman 3: At Rock Falls, the Rockets surged ahead with a three-run third inning, then held off the Pioneers for a nonconference win.

Olivia Osborne, Jeslyn Krueger, Ari Reyna and Emma Skinner led Rock Falls with two hits each. Osborne had three RBIs and a home run.

Peyton Smit pitched five innings for the Rockets, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and striking out seven with two walks.

Eastland 10, West Carroll 4: At West Carroll, the Cougars took a 3-2 lead in the second inning and rolled past the Thunder for an NUIC crossover win.

Vanessa Allen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Olivia Klinefelter, Gracie Steidinger and Sienna Peterson added two hits and one RBI each for Eastland. Klinefelter hit a triple and a double.

Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and striking out two with two walks.

Domynique Lego went 3 for 4 with one RBI and Emma Randecker chipped in two RBIs for West Carroll.

Newark 15, Amboy 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen scored 10 first-inning runs and cruised to a five-inning win over the Clippers.

Kiera Karlson went 2 for 3 to lead Amboy.

Orangeville/Aquin Catholic 12, Polo 7: At Orangeville, the Lady Marcos fell in their season opener against the Broncos co-op.

Cheyenna Wilkins went 4 for 4 with an RBI, including two doubles, while Karlea Frey chipped in two RBIs and Sydnei Rahn added two singles for Polo.

Dixon’s Quade Richards avoids a tag at home against Rockford Jefferson Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Dukes scored three runs by stealing home in the first inning. (Alex T. Paschal)

Baseball

Dixon 13, Rockford Jefferson 3 (5 inn.): At Dixon, the Dukes took a 3-0 first-inning lead, then tacked on five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to finish a five-inning victory over the J-Hawks.

Alex Harrison, Brady Lawrence and Bryce Feit scored two runs and had two RBIs each for Dixon. Harrison, Feit, Ari Selmani and James Leslie had two hits each. Harrison doubled on both hits.

Feit pitched three scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and striking out four with four walks.

Eastland 18, West Carroll 0 (4 inn.): At West Carroll, the Cougars scored eight second-inning runs and capitalized on nine Thunder errors and 14 walks in a four-inning win.

Trevor Janssen went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored four runs, and Tanner Stern scored three runs for Eastland.

Forreston 11, Harlem 0 (5 inn.): At Harlem, the Cardinals took down the Huskies behind an 11-run third inning.

Brendan Greenfield went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Alec Schoonhoven added two RBIs for Forreston.

Carson Akins struck out three, walked three and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings on the mound.