Lanark man among Prairie Farmer’s 2024 Master Farmers

Lou Lamoreux and his wife, Sue, live near Lanark, where they raise corn, soybeans, wheat and hay, 2,250 head of finisher cattle and 250 cows with their son Nathan, nephew Dan and brother John. (Photo provided by Betty Haynes)

MARIETTA — Five Illinois producers will be honored as 2024 Master Farmers at Prairie Farmer magazine’s annual event in Bloomington on March 28. The award recognizes exceptional agricultural production skills, commitment to family and service to community.

The 2024 Master Farmers are Lou Lamoreux, Lanark; Chris Hausman, Pesotum; Malcolm and Susan Head, Blue Mound; and Gerald Thompson, Colfax.

“The Master Farmer award is Illinois agriculture’s lifetime achievement award,” said Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer editor. “These farmers are at the top of their game, and they’ve received this award because they raise good crops and even better families, and they’ve built their communities along the way.”

Prairie Farmer first offered the Master Farmer award nearly 100 years ago, in 1925, according to a news release. Editors have continued the tradition annually since 1968, following a pause initially caused by the Depression. When Editor Clifford Gregory established the Master Farmer program, he felt the award would help give farm people a greater sense of “pride and permanence.” More than 300 Illinois producers have been inducted as Master Farmers or Honorary Master Farmers over the program’s history.

Lamoreux known as conscientious farmer

Lamoreux, of Lanark, is described as a conscientious farmer who takes every measure to ensure the farm’s environmental and financial sustainability.

“Lou makes sure everything is done right,” says his wife, Sue. “The farm, animals and land come first. He is a good farmer and a good provider.”

In 1974, Lamoreux returned home to farm alongside his brother John and father, Russell. Initially, the farm had 50 brood sows that Lamoreux developed into a farrow-to-finish hog operation. The family also farmed 840 acres and fed 200 head of feeder cattle.

Today Lamoreux Farms is a partnership involving Lamoreux, his brother John, his son Nathan and John’s son Dan. They feed 2,250 head of fat cattle, run a 250-head cow herd, and farm 1,900 acres of corn, soybeans, pasture, wheat and rye.

Lamoreux’s conservation measures include using manure, planting cover crops and minimizing tillage. Improving the soil has remained a priority for him, and he’s been recognized for his regenerative agriculture efforts by the Illinois Farm Families Coalition.

Over 20 years ago, Lamoreux began to phase out of the hog business as Nathan and Dan were more interested in grain and cattle. He saw this as an opportunity to increase his involvement in state and national commodity organizations.

“Decisions are made by those who show up,” Lamoreux says. “Someone once told me, if you’re not at the table, don’t be trying to make a statement. And they were right.”

Lamoreaux has served on the Carroll County Pork Producers Board, Illinois Corn Growers Board, Illinois Corn Marketing Board, Illinois Beef Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Federation Board, United States Meat Export Federation Board and United States Grains Council Board.

How the program works

Candidates are nominated by farmers, neighbors, agribusiness leaders and farm organizations throughout the state. Judges for the awards were Karen Corrigan, McGillicuddy Corrigan Agronomics; German Bollero, University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences dean; Susan Adams, 2020 Master Farmer; Dwight Raab, Illinois FBFM; Mike Gunderson, Farm Credit Illinois chief credit officer; and Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer editor.

Some Master Farmers serve in state and national farm leadership positions. Others chair prestigious boards or serve with honor at the highest levels of government. Still others build their farms or businesses to regional or national prominence.

However, all serve their communities – building churches, chairing little-known but important committees, leading the township – and continue the service-minded commitment that earned them the Master Farmer distinction in the first place.

“There’s a saying that if you want something done, ask a busy person to do it – because they’ll get it done,” Spangler says. “These Master Farmers are busy people who just keep finding more capacity to give back and work hard. They’re leveraging every ounce of skill they have for the greater good.”

Prairie Farmer this year also named a new Honorary Master Farmer. Gary Schnitkey is a renowned agricultural economist at the University of Illinois who teaches, conducts research and shares farm management information with farmers across the state via the Farmdoc website, which he pioneered and has authored more than 1,000 articles for. He is one of only 17 Honorary Master Farmers to have been named by the magazine.

Prairie Farmer is published 11 times a year for Illinois farm families, and its editors provide daily agricultural news at PrairieFarmer.com. Established in 1841, it is the oldest continuously published farm periodical in the United States. To nominate a farmer for the 2025 Master Farmer award, email holly.spangler@farmprogress.com.