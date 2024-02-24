Newman’s Blair Grennan sits 1 win away from medal in IHSA Girls State Wrestling: Friday’s SVM area roundup

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Wrestling Tournament: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Newman freshman Blair Grennan went 2-1 to reach the third round of wrestlebacks on the first day of the tournament Friday. She sits one win away from a guaranteed medal and three wins away from third place ahead of Day 2.

Grennan (100 pounds) pinned Curie junior Evelin Martinez in 1:24 in the first-round match. She dropped a 15-2 major decision against West Aurora junior Kameyah Young (31-3) in the second round, but bounced back with a win in the second round of wrestlebacks, pinning Gibson City Melvin-Sibley junior Justice Milligan in 1:04.

Erie-Prophetstown sophomore Michelle Naftzger and freshman teammate Ryleigh Stephens were both eliminated on the first day of the tournament.

Naftzger (130) finished 1-2 in her second trip to state. She was pinned in 2:56 in her first-round match against undefeated Collinsville junior Taylor Dawson (46-0), then bounced back with an 8-0 major decision against Zion-Benton sophomore Emily Ortiz in the first round of wrestlebacks. She lost 4-1 by decision against Camp Point Central sophomore Amber Louderback in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Stephens (110) went 0-2 on the day, bowing out in the first round of wrestlebacks.

Boys basketball

Fulton 30, Annawan 28: At Kewanee, the Steamers edged the Braves in a defensive slugfest to win the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional championship.

No. 3 seed Fulton will face No. 1 Pecatonica in the River Ridge Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.